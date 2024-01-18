New ‘micro wedding’ spot in Somerville’s Bow Market offers an alternative to City Hall

It was being promoted as a new micro-wedding studio opening in Somerville’s Bow Market — a collection of restaurants and eclectic shops that share one address in Union Square. Dearly Studio wasn’t even open yet, but Cronin and Letellier contacted founder Jusmine Martin and asked if they could start planning.

The couple, both 32, wished for something elegant and special, but also fast and simple. More than a City Hall ceremony, but less than a party. That’s when Cronin discovered Dearly Studio .

“I was like, I trust you,” Cronin said, of the conversation with Martin. “Can we just book a time so we can tell our families?”

Advertisement

By July 2023, when Cronin and Letellier got married, Dearly Studio was ready for business. The 342-square-foot room in a corner on the second-floor of the Bow Market building was equipped with a stage, a canopy of flowers above it, a bar, some room for witnesses, and a bunch of treats like stickers and ring pops to make the ceremony more fun.

Get Winter Soup Club A six-week series featuring soup recipes and cozy vibes, plus side dishes and toppings, to get us all through the winter. Enter Email Sign Up

Alex Cronin and Greg Letellier were among the first people to get married at Dearly Studio in Bow Market. Their friend Kelsey Ryan served as officiant. Carlie Febo @ CarlieFebo.com

Cronin and Letellier, the second couple to get married at Dearly Studio, said their vows in front of fewer than a dozen people. Then they joined a 40-person party waiting down the hall at culinary event space Wild Child.

“I didn’t have 100 people staring at me,” Cronin said, of achieving her wedding goals. “It was kind of a meeting in the middle. We wanted something small and stress-free, and [my family] still wanted something they could be a part of.”

Martin — a marketer, designer, and New Hampshire native — said this small-but-sweet vibe was her goal when she opened Dearly Studio late last June. She had the idea for the business after returning from Australia to the Boston area in 2021. She noticed that more people wanted fast wedding ceremonies, but they still wanted a photo-worthy event. Not Las Vegas, but something else.

Advertisement

Jusmine Martin, owner of Dearly Studio in Bow Market. Blair Rutherford

“There’s this assumption that, OK, you’re not going to get married at the courthouse, and you’re not having this giant wedding, so you must be a kooky bride ... so everything is neon and clashing colors.” Martin was clear that she does not judge a kooky wedding — she swears neon can be classy — but at Dearly Studio, she’s striving for a different tone. The palette is softer. “There’s a sophistication, that’s like a little bit of elegance there for for folks.”

Martin offers three wedding packages. The Quickie, which starts at $300, is a 30-minute ceremony with treats. The “At Last” is $1,300, and gets you an hour and more frills. The “Love On Top” is $2,400 and runs for two hours. All include an officiant, if you choose, to administer vows and legal document filing. There are also custom package options. The studio sends automated checklists, telling couples what paperwork they need by when. You can also bring your own photographer, and any other vendors, or find some affiliated with the studio.

For the business’s first Valentine’s Day, Martin has opened her entire schedule for free weddings. She plans to host at least six complimentary weddings on Feb. 14, lasting 20 minutes each. Champagne toasts are extra. She just opened the schedule (dearly.studio/valentines) for signups.

Massachusetts wedding planner Sarah Narcus, of Without a Hitch, said Martin’s wedding studio speaks to a trend that started before COVID-19, but became more noticeable after so many people had to cancel or postpone big wedding celebrations. Narcus said more couples want small ceremonies that prioritize quality pictures and privacy. Maybe there’s a separate party after, but the actual wedding — and recitation of vows — is for a few people, or even just the couple.

Advertisement

“They are almost never doing it for budget reasons; I think people jump to that conclusion. It is almost always because they want privacy.”

Katy Hutchinson and Miles Hovis had their dog as a witness at Dearly Studio. Ben Schaefer (Silver + Salt)/Silver and Salt Photography

Martin said the intimate moments at Dearly Studio, even in half-hour ceremonies, result in a catalog of stories and memories. Couples have started signing the doorframe of the space, marking their history there. Martin remembers the couple who had to use ring pops in the ceremony because a loved one forgot the real ones.

Bride Katy Hutchinson, who got married midweek in September, said she wouldn’t have been able to bring her dog, Hedy, to City Hall, but that at Dearly Studio, Hedy was a witness.

“Even my husband was surprised by how special it felt (my first “I told you so” of our marriage),” Hutchinson said, by email, from her honeymoon.

At Dearly Studio, people sign the doorframe after they get married. Meredith Goldstein

Martin said she knows her space won’t be for everyone. Sometimes big is best.

“It’s not a knock on the big wedding at all,” Martin said, of what she offers. “If that makes you feel warm and seen and happy on your day, you should do that. But if it takes you out of your moment, which I think some people are finding ... then why wouldn’t you want to lean into what makes you feel whole and happy on your wedding day?”

Advertisement

Meredith Goldstein can be reached at Meredith.Goldstein@Globe.com