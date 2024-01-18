How to spend a romantic weekend in Portland, Maine

Whether you’re in the city for Valentine’s Day or not, Portland has a lot to offer for those looking for romance. The lively Port City, known for its historic Old Port and culinary and craft beer scenes, is a fine destination for a weekend romantic getaway. Here’s a suggested itinerary.

Did you know that for almost 50 years, a secret bandit placed hearts around the city of Portland, Maine, on Valentine’s Day? This modern-day Cupid had been leaving heart-shaped love notes on storefronts and landmarks throughout the city for decades. The mystery spreader of love was Kevin Fahrman, a local Falmouth resident whose identity was revealed when he passed away last year. Will a new Cupid step in this Feb. 14?

Friday afternoon

Check into the Portland Harbor Hotel, a AAA 4 Diamond contemporary hotel located in Old Port, within easy walking distance to shops, restaurants, and attractions. The 103-room property has a chic coastal vibe, with blue and white hues, modern furnishings, polished wood floors and local artwork. Rooms are spacious and comfortable, with lush linens and down pillows, and granite and tile baths with walk-in showers, some with soaking tubs. Some suites also have fireplaces.

Spend a few hours at the Portland Museum of Art. It’s a small museum, but home to more than 18,000 artworks, including works from Mary Casset, Andy Warhol, Auguste Renoir, Claude Monet, and Robert Indiana, and the Winslow Homer collection is a standout.

The lobby at the Portland Harbor Hotel is a warm and inviting place to hang out. Pamela Wright

This time of year, as the sun sets, the Pandora Winter Lights come on (through March). These colorful light displays can be seen on a walk down Congress and Commercial streets, as well as in several city parks. A map and description of the displays can be found here.

When you’re ready, head back to the hotel for dinner at the Harbor Bistro + Terrace, a cozy intimate space with a fireplace and views into the garden terrace, lit with strands of twinkling white lights. Start with appetizers like roasted Brussels and cauliflower with pancetta lardons, followed by entrees like pillowy house-made lobster gnocchi or cod Newburg made with local crabmeat.

You'll find whimsical and innovative art throughout Portland. Pamela Wright

Saturday morning

Rise and shine. Or sleep in late. The hotel serves a fine breakfast (and offers free Starbucks coffee), or head to one of the local coffee shops, like Bard Coffee or Higher Grounds (also a cannabis shop). Then, join the Maine Day Ventures Old Port Culinary Walking tour. This three-hour jaunt through the historic center includes local food tastings along with stories about the history of the area. On a recent tour, we joined guide Ross, who shared an amazing knowledge of and passion for the city, and along the way, enjoyed a sampling of some of Portland’s best dishes, including lobster rolls, chowder, and chocolates.

Alternately, start your day with a hearty breakfast at Hot Suppa, a southern-style restaurant famous for its corned beef hash, pulled pork benedict, and fried chicken and waffles. Now you’ll be ready for the three-hour First Draft Brewery morning tour, with visits to three of Portland’s cutting-edge craft breweries.

Hungry and craving seafood? Have lunch at Luke's Lobster on Portland Pier with water views. Pamela Wright

Saturday afternoon

Hungry and craving some seafood? Have lunch at Luke’s Lobster on Portland Pier with water views, or try the unassuming Porthole, a longstanding local favorite.

Spend the afternoon roaming Old Port, with its cobblestone streets and alleyways, and historic 19th-century brick buildings housing restaurants, pubs, boutiques, and artisan shops. Old Port Historic Tours is also offering a special Valentine’s Day tour with a look at several historic spots, and Valentine’s Day treats (advanced reservations required, $45.)

If you prefer more active outdoor pursuits, bring your gear and head to the city-owned Riverside Golf Course with cross-country skiing, ice skating, and snowshoeing. You can also go ice skating at Thompson’s Point Rink, a pretty spot with water views (skate rentals available).

Warm up at 1927 S’mores Company, a tiny cabin-like spot serving hot cocoa made with dark Ecuadoran chocolate and topped with torched marshmallows.

Pandoras Winter Lights are colorful displays lighting up the city, on display through March. Pamela Wright

Saturday evening

Here’s the setting: It’s snowing softly and tiny white lights are twinkling. You’ve ordered chilled glasses of bubbly, or maybe warm cups of cocoa. You’re snuggled under soft blankets inside a heated igloo at Alto Terrace + Kitchen. More outdoor dining — even in winter — is a positive offshoot of the pandemic, and this lofty spot on the fourth floor of Cambria Hotel does it right. We’d suggest reserving one of the ski-lodge-style igloos for early (they open at 4:30) pre-dinner drinks and appetizers, like chipotle mussels and firecracker shrimp. It’s the perfect prelude for the evening. Or you could duck into the Blyth & Burrows, a very cool, nautical-themed bar (with a second-floor raw bar and a basement speakeasy) for some of the best craft cocktails in town.

Twelve is a lively, open kitchen, unpretentious space, serving some of Portland's finest food. Pamela Wright

It’s a special weekend, so why not splurge at one of Portland’s special date night restaurants? Twelve, from chef Colin Wyatt, formerly of Eleven Madison Park, and general manager Daniel Gorlas, formerly of PerSe, has made a splashy entry into the city’s already well-regarded culinary scene. Located on the waterfront in a historic building (the building was taken apart brick by brick and rebuilt on the current site), the restaurant is arguably Portland’s finest dining, dedicated to showcasing local, in-season produce, meats, and seafood, with flourish. But there’s nothing stuffy about Twelve; inside, is a lively, open kitchen, unpretentious space, with friendly, knowledgeable servers, happy and eager to explain the prixe fixe menu. On a recent visit, we dined on bites of kabocha squash with smoked onion and quinoa crumble, bright, fresh scallop crudo with crunchy apple and watercress, and crispy skin monkfish with sauteed radicchio.

If there’s time, consider attending a performance at the historic State Theatre, hosting a variety of artist talks, movie premieres, and musical events. The Portland Symphony Orchestra also offers performances throughout the winter.

Walk along the waterfront in Portland and you'll find historic and still working wharfs and fishing piers Pamela Wright

Sunday morning

Casco Bay Lines operates its ferries 365 days a year, serving Peaks Island, Long Island, Chebeague Island, Cliff Island, Little Diamond Island, and Great Diamond Island. Bundle up and take a scenic tour of the bay.

On your way home, visit Fort Williams Park on Cape Elizabeth, open year-round and home to the Portland Head Light. Snuggle up on a rocky outcropping and steal a kiss while you take in the gorgeous water views. For more information, visit www.visitportland.com.

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com