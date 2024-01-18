Silky noodles spice up Central Square; Puttshack aims for a February debut in Natick

Pop-Ups : Concord supper-club sensation Bon Ami heads east on Tuesday, Jan. 23, to pop up at Cambridge’s lovely 12-seat Talulla (377 Walden St.). The prix fixe $135 menu highlights the delights of the humble persimmon in many forms: scallop crudo with persimmon; chicory salad with persimmon labneh; duck confit and pickled persimmon; wagyu and candied persimmon; and more. Book at www.dinebonami.com .

Openings : Lanner Noodles is open in the old Rangzen Tibetan Place space in Central Square (24 Pearl St.), serving what they call the “silkiest noodles in town.” Enjoy hand-pulled beef noodles, braised beef noodle soup, and non-noodle specialties like chilled mung bean jelly and seaweed in chili oil. Visit from 11:30 a.m. every day except Thursday.

Hiatuses: The newish All That Fish + Oyster (771 Beacon St,), part of Garrett Harker (Eastern Standard)’s rebirthed Fenway empire, is pausing for the winter.

“We’re taking a break and regrouping and gearing up for a busy spring,” Harker says through a rep. All That opened in early September, serving global seafood and cheeky cocktails.

In Central Square, The Dial and The Blue Owl inside hotel 907 Main (907 Main St.) are also taking a winter siesta.

Renovations: In the Back Bay, Saltie Girl (279 Dartmouth St.) is closed for a makeover until mid-February, adding a yacht-vibe captain’s room and other seafaring touches. Their cozier, adjacent space at 281 Dartmouth St. partially reopens on Monday, Jan. 29, for walk-ins. Chef Kyle McClelland also hosts a $120 prix fixe, five-course seafood dinner on Thursday, Feb. 1.

Brunches: Speaking of yachts, East Boston’s Cunard Tavern (24 Orleans St.) introduces a yacht rock brunch on Saturdays with Fluffernutter French toast and poutine, soundtracked by Steely Dan and Hall & (Steel-Cut) Oates. Visit from 10:30 a.m.

Coming soon: High-tech indoor mini-golf comes to the Natick Mall (1245 Worcester St.) on Saturday, Feb. 10, when Puttshack opens its second Massachusetts location (a Seaport branch opened in 2022). The 22,000-square-foot golf course has full-service bars and party-friendly food: lobster mac-and-cheese spring rolls, Reuben flatbreads, and spicy pineapple margaritas. Visit from 11 a.m. every day; it’s open until 1 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

