‘Don’t let grief dominate’: 9 Alzheimer’s experts on supporting a loved one

As the number of older Americans grows rapidly, so too will the number of new and existing cases of Alzheimer’s. Barring the development of medical breakthroughs to prevent, slow, or cure the disease, the number of people aged 65 and older with Alzheimer’s dementia may grow to a projected 13.8 million by 2050.

Alzheimer’s prevalence in the United States makes it the seventh leading cause of death, killing nearly 120,000 Americans in 2021, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. To put this in perspective, Alzheimer’s disease kills more people each year than prostate cancer and breast cancer combined.

I have been working in senior care for over three decades with a specialty in Alzheimer’s. The disease, which 30 years ago was a bit of an unusual diagnosis, imperfectly understood, is now well discussed and researched, yet still imperfectly understood despite its enormous effect on aging worldwide.

With Alzheimer’s consuming a tremendous amount of time, money, and attention — not to mention the heartbreak it brings to so many — it’s more important now than ever that we understand the current state of Alzheimer’s care and what newly diagnosed individuals can expect.

This comes at a time when, at long last, the field is beginning to show progress in the fight to slow the disease. After nearly 20 years of false starts and little progress in the search for effective treatments, let alone a cure, in 2021 the first of what are now three promising treatments surfaced, with the controversial “accelerated approval” of Aduhelm by the Food and Drug Administration. In 2023, Leqembi became the first of the drugs to receive full FDA approval.

These drugs work best for those in the earliest stages of Alzheimer’s — other therapies will need to be developed to help those with advanced disease. And none of them can reverse or repair existing damage to the brain.

While medical breakthroughs are reason for optimism, we in the health care field still focus on learning how to best care for those already dealing with the disease. The heartbreak I hear is deeply personal and real. When family members of Alzheimer’s patients come to me for advice and reassurance about their loved ones, I try to impart hope through my comments.

Accepting what is happening to your loved one is the first step to directing your attention toward cherishing what has not changed and finding small moments to be cherished. I also always ask others in the field how they best help families accept what is happening — what words have the most impact, what reassurances are true yet comforting.

In an effort to share some of the insights I’ve gained, I reached out to experts for their thoughts on a vital question: What advice would you give to the loved ones of someone newly diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease?

The tips shared here come from leaders in the Alzheimer’s research field who are working diligently to find a cure, and from caring and experienced dementia professionals dealing with the challenges of the here and now.

1. Don’t define the person by the disease

A significant part of diminished quality of life related to dementia is the result of stigma and society’s reaction to the disease. A person living with dementia should not be defined by the disease experience, but rather can and should remain an active, engaged member of their family and community. There will be a need for additional support, but that support should be offered in a way that is mindful of the person’s interests and preferences and should achieve a balance between personal autonomy and physical safety to ensure a person’s basic human rights are preserved. Remain focused on retained abilities and ensuring that the person’s everyday life is not medicalized in ways that deprive them of their personhood.

–Peter Reed, director, Sanford Center for Aging; professor, community health sciences, University of Nevada, Reno

2. Educate yourself

Read, listen, join a support group, go to events, and journal your feelings and thoughts. When someone finds me to ask a dementia care question, it’s almost always some variation of, “Am I making the right choice?” or, “Am I doing the right thing?” With the right dementia education and knowledge of your choices, you can know that you’re doing the right thing. A person who has a diagnosis often feels anxious and isolated. They’re afraid that people won’t understand, or they can see people pulling away from them because the individuals don’t know what to do. Education, education, education.

–Rachael Wonderlin, author, When Someone You Know Is Living in a Dementia Care Community

3. Nutrition is key

If there’s just one thing you could do, it would be to improve that person’s nutritional intake, and the best thing to do in that regard is to cut out sugary foods as much as possible. Sugar is shown to be responsible for an inflammatory effect that is detrimental to your brain. Sugar causes an increase of one of the two pathological proteins, beta amyloid, that in excess kills brain cells. Eating red meat once a week is not going to hurt, but for reasons that are not fully understood a lot of red meat is detrimental for your health; red meat also increases buildup of the harmful beta amyloid in the brain. Fish is a much better choice, especially those that are high in omega-3s. And poultry is better for us than red meat.

–Nancy Emerson Lombardo, president, Brain Health and Wellness Center; adjunct research assistant professor of neurology, Boston University School of Medicine

4. Work on communication

The major reason for mental stress between the caregiver and person with dementia is the method of communication and interaction between the two. The family and/or caregivers often use verbal methods of communication while the person with dementia prefers nonverbal methods of communication. This mismatch is the root cause of many behavior problems in memory care. Based on neuroscience research, the quality of life of the person with dementia can be improved if caregivers learn and use the method of communication that person naturally prefers. This will also help to reduce behavior problems, falls, and the use of psychotropic medications, as well as caregiver stress.

–Govind Bharwani, co-director of ergonomics and Alzheimer’s care, College of Engineering and Computer Science, Wright State University

5. Have an end-of-life discussion

This conversation is important, and it may be much harder to have if you wait, due to changes in their cognitive status. This is not about how you feel about how their end of life should be; this is about what they want. Do they want to extend their life through extraordinary lifesaving efforts, or will they focus more on the quality of the life that they have left? Talk to them about how they want to be remembered and what their legacy will be. How will your celebration of their life show that Earth will be different because they lived on it? Make sure they know, while they are still able to understand it, how important their life has been.

– Dr. Stephen Gordon, founder, Edenbridge Health

6. Talk to others — and be honest

It is easy to think you are alone in this, but you are not. Reach out to other people. Talk about your experience as openly as feels good. Ask an organization such as your local Alzheimer’s Association chapter for help. Do all of these things early so you have a community of support around you. People will begin to ask you how the person with Alzheimer’s is. This is an impossible question to answer, and I’ve come to believe that they’re trying to ask how you are but don’t really know how. I’ve gotten in the habit of being very honest. I tell them, “I’m not exactly sure how my mom is, but today was hard for me.”

–Steph Jagger, author, Everything Left to Remember: My Mother, Our Memories, and a Journey Through the Rocky Mountains

7. Treatment and care aren’t the same

Focusing on diagnosis and treatment is only helpful when there are interventions that can return the person to health. When there is no treatment or cure, it makes more sense to turn to a care model. We put our efforts into identifying and meeting their changing needs, and away from tabulating the ways in which their condition or behavior has become abnormal. When we understand that our role as the companions of people who are experiencing dementia is to learn how to better support their new emotional needs and changing skills, there is less stress for both parties, and companionship and quality of life can return. There is peace in recognizing this difference.

–Judy Cornish, founder, Dementia & Alzheimer’s Wellbeing Network

Sharon Ricardi's book is slated to be published on Feb. 6.

8. Don’t stigmatize, empower

More and more individuals are coming forward and demanding to have a say in what happens throughout the course of their dementia progression. When all medical decisions are made by a health care proxy and all financial decisions are made by the individual’s power of attorney, this takes away the choice and the voice of individuals with dementia. To counteract this problem, the Alzheimer’s Bill of Rights has been drafted to help people with dementia to foster a sense of independence. It strongly reinforces their rights to be informed of their condition, given opportunities for engagement, and given a sense of independence within a safe, structured, and predictable environment. The care we provide must uphold these values.

–Josh Freitas, vice president of program development, CERTUS Senior Living

9. Embrace life

You probably feel like a tree just fell on you and that there is no escape. It doesn’t have to be that way. You can make a difference by how you approach living with dementia — how you embrace life. You have years in front of you of travel, awareness, entertainment, opinions, family, and friends. First, grieve that you and the person you love will be living with a chronic condition there is no way out of. But don’t let that grief dominate you. Hope lies in knowing that you are still you, no matter what. Hope lies in knowing that you can make a difference in the quality of your life together — the way you live, speak to each other, the way you enjoy life — in so many ways. Carpe diem.

–John Zeisel, founder, I’m Still Here Foundation in Lexington

Sharon Ricardi has over 30 years of experience in the field of health care and senior care in Massachusetts, specializing in Alzheimer’s disease. This excerpt has been adapted with permission from the forthcoming “The Future of Alzheimer’s by Sharon Ricardi,” to be published by Hatherleigh Press on February 6. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.