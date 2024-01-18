Flight attendant arrested for filming minors on AA flight to Boston from North Carolina, prosecutors say

Charlotte resident Estes Carter Thompson III, 37, was arrested in Lynchburg, VA, and charged with attempted sexual exploitation of children, federal prosecutors said. He was also charged with possession of child pornography for allegedly having video recordings from previous flights of four other young girls also using the bathroom, who were 7, 9, 11, and 14 years old at the time.

An American Airlines flight attendant was arrested Thursday for allegedly attempting to secretly film a 14-year old girl last September while she was using an airplane bathroom on a flight to Boston from Charlotte, N.C. according to the Massachusetts US Attorney’s office.

Advertisement

“The deeply disturbing conduct alleged here is something no parent or child should ever have to worry about when they travel,” Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy said in a statement. “Protecting children is a paramount priority for this office and we will aggressively investigate and hold accountable people who victimize children.”

Thompson is currently in custody and will initially appear in federal court in Virginia, before being prosecuted in Boston, prosecutors said.

In a statement, American Airlines said they “take these allegations very seriously.” The flight attendant was immediately withheld from service following the September 2023 incident, according to the airline, and hasn’t worked there since.

Thompson’s alleged acts “don’t reflect our airline or our core mission of caring for people,” the statement read. “We have been fully cooperating with law enforcement in its investigation as there is nothing more important than the safety and security of our customers and team.”

A phone number could not be found for Thompson, and it was unclear if he has a lawyer.

He was initially escorted off the American Airlines flight on Sept. 2 at Logan Airport after the teenage girl noticed the camera in the first-class bathroom and told her parents, who reported it to the rest of the flight crew. The aircraft was halfway through the roughly two and a half hour flight when the girl got up to use the main cabin bathroom, which was occupied, according to court documents. While she was waiting, Thompson allegedly came up to her and told her he would escort her to the first-class bathroom, which was open.

Advertisement

Before she could go in, Thompson allegedly told her he needed to wash his hands first, and quickly went into the bathroom, according to court documents. When he left, prosecutors said the girl went into the bathroom and noticed red stickers under the toilet lid that read “INOPERATIVE CATERING EQUIPMENT” and “REMOVE FROM SERVICE.” One of the stickers allegedly also had “SEAT BROKEN” written on it in black ink.

Prosecutors allege that Thompson was hiding his iPhone under the stickers to record a video. According to court records, the girl allegedly used her own phone to take a picture of the stickers and concealed iPhone before leaving the bathroom. As she exited, prosecutors allege that Thompson immediately went back in.

When the girl got back to her seat, she allegedly showed the picture to her parents, who notified other flight attendants onboard. The flight crew reported the incident to the captain, who contacted Massachusetts State Police.

The girl’s father also allegedly confronted Thompson, who then locked himself in the bathroom with his phone for several minutes before the plane landed, according to court records. When police seized Thompson’s phone at the airport, officers noticed that his phone had likely been wiped and reset to factory settings, prosecutors said.

Advertisement

However, when law enforcement searched his iCloud, they allegedly found recordings of the four other girls, taken between January and August 2023, and more than 50 pictures of a 9-year old unaccompanied minor, including close-ups of her sleeping, as well as hundreds of images of AI-generated child pornography. A search of Thompson’s suitcase also turned up 11 “INOPERATIVE CATERING EQUIPMENT” stickers similar to the one photographed by the girl in September, prosecutors said.

“What Mr. Thompson is accused of doing is disgraceful, and we believe, calculated, given that this alleged conduct occurred on at least five flights,” said Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division, in a statement. “He repeatedly targeted unsuspecting children to sexually exploit them for his own gratification.”

If convicted, Thompson could face anywhere between 15 and 50 years in prison, and up to $250,000 in fines.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.













Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her @itsivyscott.