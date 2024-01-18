fb-pixelStabbing arrest of Dorchester man Skip to main content

Dorchester man arrested in connection with Mattapan stabbing

By Ava Berger Globe Correspondent,Updated January 18, 2024, 1 hour ago

Police have arrested a Dorchester man after a man was stabbed Wednesday in Mattapan, officials said.

The stabbing happened on River Street around 10 p.m., said Officer Jason Villanueva, a spokesman for the Boston police department.

Joseph J. Marrow, 70, was arrested at the scene and will be charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, police said.

The injured man was taken to a local hospital. His injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Marrow will be arraigned at Dorchester District Court, the statement said.



