Dorchester man arrested in connection with Mattapan stabbing

Police have arrested a Dorchester man after a man was stabbed Wednesday in Mattapan, officials said.
The stabbing happened on River Street around 10 p.m., said Officer Jason Villanueva, a spokesman for the Boston police department.
Joseph J. Marrow, 70, was arrested at the scene and will be charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, police said.
The injured man was taken to a local hospital. His injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.
Marrow will be arraigned at Dorchester District Court, the statement said.
Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.