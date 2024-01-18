‘Cancer patients are getting younger,’ says American Cancer Society. Here’s what you need to know.

Which cancers are on the rise?

In addition, the report highlighted a concerning trend: a “striking” increase in cancers among younger people. Here’s what else you need to know:

While the risk of dying from cancer has declined over the last 30 years, the incidence of several common cancers is on the rise, according to a new report from the American Cancer Society. Those include breast, prostate, endometrial, pancreatic, kidney, and melanoma.

Of three age groups studied, people under 50 were the only group to see an increase in overall cancer incidence from 1995 to 2020, according to the report. Among the types of cancer that are increasing:

Colorectal cancer in people younger than age 55

Liver cancer in women

Oral cancers associated with HPV

Cervical cancer in women ages 30 through 44

Why are rates in young people going up?

The obesity epidemic is partly to blame, according to the new report. Cancers most close associated with obesity are endometrial, liver, kidney, pancreas, colorectal, and breast.

Other factors, based more on hypotheses than firm data, include lifestyle and environmental changes that have taken place over the last 50 years.

“People born in 1990 have over double the risk of getting colon cancer compared to those born in 1950. And quadruple the risk of getting rectal cancer,” Dr. Kimmie Ng, director of the Young-Onset Colorectal Cancer Center at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute told the Globe earlier this year.

Lack of physical activity, sleep disruptions, eating more processed foods, taking antibiotics — and the intermingled effects of these habits — may have taken a toll on our bodies, disrupting metabolism and boosting inflammation.

What about environmental factors?

There’s no question that we are exposed to chemicals — many of them known carcinogens — that are found in air, water, and food. These substances could harm our health, but it’s not clear how much exposure is needed to trigger cancer.

What can I do to lower to my risk?

Four of the cancers with increasing trends — breast, prostate, colorectal and cervical — have screening tests. Colorectal and cervical cancer screening can prevent cancer altogether by detecting precancerous lesions that can be removed, according to the report.

Other than that, managing stress, getting enough sleep, exercising, minimizing alcohol consumption, asking your doctor whether you should be genetically screened for cancer, and maintaining a healthy diet are all tried-and-true ways to minimize your risk.

Did the report have any good news?

Yes, some. The risk of dying from cancer has steadily declined since the 1990s, sparing some 4 million lives in the United States, thanks to decreases in the number of people who smoke, early cancer detection, and advances in treatment.

Also, while people age 65 and older represent a growing proportion of the overall population, they account for a shrinking portion of new cancer cases, in part because of steep decreases in the incidence of prostate cancer and smoking-related cancers in older men.

However, progress lags in communities of color. Black men have the highest overall cancer death rates, largely driven by prostate cancer. Prostate cancer death rates for Black men are twice those of any other group.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Anna Kuchment can be reached at anna.kuchment@globe.com. Follow her @akuchment.