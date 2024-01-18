Alleged gang associate pleads not guilty to murder in 2015 shooting death of Malden woman

Prosecutors allege Del-Rio was targeting another person when he opened fire but Berryman was caught in the crossfire.

Henry Del-Rio, 27, entered his plea at an arraignment in Middlesex Superior Court nearly a week after he was indicted and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Ashlee Berryman outside a bar on Aug. 13, 2015.

An alleged associate of a Chelsea-based gang pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge Thursday in connection to the shooting death of a young mother in Everett more than eight years ago, according to court records.

Del-Rio’s attorney, Ian Gold, declined to comment Thursday.

Prosecutors say Berryman, of Malden, had attended a concert at Braza Bar and Grill on School Street in Everett where he boyfriend was performing the night of the shooting.

After the show, Berryman and other attendees gathered in the parking lot, where Del-Rio was with a group of people, several of whom were alleged associates of the East Side Money gang of Chelsea, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office.

Around 1 a.m., two men arrived in the lot and began arguing with an associate of Del-Rio. After the argument ended, Del-Rio allegedly pulled out a .40 caliber pistol and fire nine shots into the crowd, Ryan said at a press conference announcing the indictment last week.

“One of those bullets struck the back of Ashlee Berryman, fatally wounding her,” Ryan said. Berryman’s son was 3 years old at the time of her death.

Del-Rio allegedly shot one of the two men in the feet and ankles as they ran away, Ryan said.

Ryan said investigators quickly identified multiple witnesses who said they saw Del-Rio in the parking lot when the shooting broke out, and Del-Rio “brazenly told people that he had engaged in that shooting and that he was responsible for the shot that had killed Ashlee Berryman.”

Del-Rio is also facing a pending drug case in federal court, where he is scheduled to plead guilty on Feb. 2.

In 2018, he received a five-year federal prison sentence for drug and weapons infractions but was released in September 2020, according to previous Globe reports.





Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.