‘You’re home’: For smaller colleges, antisemitism concerns create recruitment opportunities

In the wake of the Israel-Hamas war and the resignation of Claudine Gay as Harvard University’s president, colleges across the country are reaffirming Jewish students’ place on their campuses. A handful of smaller institutions, particularly those with origins in the Jewish community, are going a step further and offering material incentives to prospective Jewish students, who may be looking for a safe place to pursue their college careers.

As elite colleges contend with continuing accusations of antisemitism, some smaller institutions are betting that creating a welcoming environment for Jewish students may help bolster recruitment.

New York-based Touro University, which was established in 1970 to focus on educating the Jewish community, is launching a new “Safe Campus Scholarship,” aimed at students who fear antisemitic persecution. The scholarship covers 25 percent of tuition — priced around $20,000 annually — at Touro’s New York School of Career & Applied Studies, which has about 2,500 undergraduates.

That follows a new policy, instituted last month, under which the school offers same-day acceptance for qualified transfers who feel unsafe on their campuses, Touro president Alan Kadish said.

Advertisement

“We’re not engaged in a wholesale effort to raid other institutions,” he said. “We just want to make sure that students have a place [where] they feel comfortable.”

Following Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack, Kadish said, the school ran a series of advertisements in largely Jewish publications, proclaiming itself to be “The university for you” with photos of menorahs and mezuzahs.

“Jewish students are under attack,” one ad begins. “At Touro, you’re home — a place where your values are celebrated.”

Closer to Boston, Brandeis University, with its long Jewish roots, has been at the forefront of efforts to reaffirm prospective Jewish students’ safety and well-being on campus. The school was founded 75 years ago as a secular college intended to combat discrimination against Jews and other minority groups.

Advertisement

Last May, Brandeis embarked on a national branding campaign that emphasized its Jewish values, which included two-page spreads in media outlets such as The New York Times Magazine, The Atlantic, and the Wall Street Journal, as well as digital ads on Facebook.

Those efforts intensified in the weeks following the Oct. 7 massacre of Israelis by Hamas, with the Waltham university’s board of trustees condemning the attacks and “virulent antisemitism” spreading on college campuses, according to a large ad published in The New York Times. In November, Brandeis hosted a leadership symposium on countering antisemitism on college campuses, an event that drew participants from 21 colleges and universities nationwide.

Brandeis University president Ronald Liebowitz said the response to these initiatives has been swift. In recent months, more than 150 donations have poured into the school in which donors cited the school’s commitment to combating antisemitism, and Liebowitz said he has received more than 3,500 emails of support. Although, it’s too early, he said, to determine how the efforts are affecting admissions at Brandeis, which has about 5,500 students.

”What happened on Oct. 7 was horrendous and horrific, and putting out a message the day of [the attacks] did not seem so unusual to me,” he said. “How that plays out is going to take time.”

Further south, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis — who has long squabbled with elite institutions of higher education — directed his state’s public colleges and universities to waive certain transfer fees for Jewish students who have “a well-founded fear of antisemitic persecution” at their current college, according to a press release earlier in January..

Advertisement

Adam Lehman, president and CEO of Hillel International, headquartered in Washington, D.C., said he is hearing more concerns and anxieties about college life from Jewish families than ever before.

“The period that followed [Oct. 7] has been truly singular in terms of the level of issues Jewish students face,” Lehman said.

He said the organization, which seeks to foster Jewish life on campuses, recorded more than 800 unique instances of antisemitism on college campuses during the 2023 fall semester, a thousand percent increase over the previous fall. Lehman said that growth is “particularly remarkable given that the fall of 2022 was, at that point, the highest reported level of antisemitic incidents that we had tracked.”

“It’s too soon for us to know for how long these conditions will linger and how deep the damage will be,” Lehman said. But “I do expect we’ll see some realignment in where Jewish students and families focus their college search process.”

Those concerns leave an opening for smaller schools with relatively large Jewish enrollments to position themselves as safe havens.

At the University of Hartford, in Connecticut, efforts to reaffirm the safety of Jewish students on campus have been subtler, taking the form of vigils, community conversations, and family listening sessions, according to Aaron Isaacs, vice president for student success.

Advertisement

Isaacs said he hears often from Jewish parents and students about concerns over “not feeling safe, not feeling like they can be who they are” on campus. Jewish students make up about 15 percent of Hartford’s enrollment, placing it among the top 50 colleges with the largest Jewish populations, according to Hillel.

“This is what people are looking at when they’re having to make the decision about pursuing higher education,” he said.

In response, Hartford’s administrators have focused on issues ranging from on-campus security to setting expectations around corporate messaging, Isaacs said.

“We know that [current students are] going to share this information back with relatives and friends,” Isaacs said. “You have to engage the community, and I think that’s how you can spread the message broadly to prospective students.”

Some schools in Greater Boston have offered listening sessions and redoubled efforts to engage with Jewish families following the war’s outbreak.

Jay Berhardt, president of Emerson College, said in a statement that the school has “held numerous meetings with students and parents” about concerns since Oct. 7.

William James College, formerly the Massachusetts School of Professional Psychology, moved quickly to establish a Jewish student and faculty affinity group after Oct. 7, then organized a series of forums on the rise of antisemitism and the scapegoating of marginalized groups. The forums were partly designed to help comfort many of the Jewish students, faculty, and staff who were traumatized by the attack and wanted to feel more connected, said Nicholas Covino, a psychologist and president of the William James, a private college that trains students for careers in behavioral health and organizational leadership.

Advertisement

”We want to send a message that [Jewish students] are important, that they are safe, and that their story is important and their experience is important,” Covino said.

But the current fears of on-campus persecution, and the charge by some schools to market themselves as uniquely welcoming to Jewish students, are unlikely to have lasting financial impacts for higher education overall, according to Phillip Levine, a Wellesley College economics professor and expert in higher education finance. He noted that elite schools, which are at the center of the latest controversies, tend to rely more on endowments than student tuition for revenue, meaning they may be more focused on maintaining relationships with large donors than with courting individual students.

“These are very long-lived institutions. They’re going to be around for a very long time,” Levine said.

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him @dekool01. Chris Serres can be reached at chris.serres@globe.com. Follow him @ChrisSerres.