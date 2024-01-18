Flyers: a last-ditch effort to influence voters before N.H.’s primary

The American Super PAC that supports Trump has spent $38 million so far toward the 2024 election cycle, according to Open Secrets . On Jan. 3, the PAC reported spending $82,203.96 on mailers opposing Chris Christie and $508,801 opposing Haley. On the same day, the PAC spent $41,101 on mailers supporting Trump, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission.

Four of the flyers voters received this week targeted Nikki Haley, and all were paid for by Make America Great Again Inc. Haley is considered former president Donald Trump’s most viable challenger in New Hampshire, although our latest poll shows Trump maintaining a double-digit lead over her.

CONCORD, N.H. — Mailboxes in New Hampshire are brimming with political flyers as candidates make last-ditch efforts to influence voters before they head to the ballot box for primary day next Tuesday.

“We Can’t Afford Nikki HIGH TAX HALEY!” one flyer reads. “Haley Loves RAISING Taxes!”

Two of those flyers bashed Christie for being a “RINO,” or Republican in name only, even though the former New Jersey governor had dropped out of the race by the time the flyers arrived. Oops. The flyer called Christie “President Trump’s BIGGEST Critic!” and said he was standing in the way of four more years of Trump’s MAGA Agenda.

The flyers are silent about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has lost steam in New Hampshire, according to our latest poll which showed just 5 percent of 500 likely voters surveyed said they plan to vote for him, down from the 10 percent he received in an October Globe poll. Yesterday, the Associated Press reported that DeSantis was shifting his attention away from New Hampshire to focus on South Carolina instead.

Two other flyers had a different message entirely: encouraging undeclared voters to participate in the Republican primary.

Those were paid for by Defending Democracy Together, a conservative advocacy group that opposes Trump. The group’s campaign finance filings show ongoing spending on mailers opposing Donald Trump in New Hampshire: $101,408 on Jan. 13 to American Mail Direct, Inc., and $11,930 on mailers to Longwell Partners Inc. On Jan. 17, the group spent an additional $76,916 to American Mail Direct, and $9,049 to Longwell Partners Inc.

The group has also been paying for television ads supporting Haley, including a $45,900 payment to WMUR-Hearst Properties Inc.

“Join thousands of other undeclared voters by voting in the Republican primary,” one flyer reads.

The other specifically targets Trump. “What could make your New Year’s happier than Beating Trump?” says a thought bubble hovering over a young woman. Trump’s face lurks behind her.

“Only one state can prevent Donald Trump from winning the Republican primary: New Hampshire,” the flyer reads.

We’ll find out if those arguments are landing with New Hampshire voters when they head to the polls on Jan. 23.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her @amanda_gokee.