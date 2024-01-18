Happy Budget Day, Rhode Island

McKee is set to submit his multibillion-dollar tax-and-spending plan for the fiscal year that begins July 1 to the General Assembly this afternoon, and lawmakers will spend the next several months vetting, tweaking, and possibly rewriting it when they have a clearer sense this spring of how much revenue is available.

If Governor Dan McKee’s State of the State address Tuesday night was meant to be a pep talk for Team Rhode Island, today’s budget proposal will lay out a plan for how he’s going to use his cap space (i.e., your tax dollars) to build a winner.

Plenty of borrowing

It’s an election year for the General Assembly, but McKee has already said that he’ll ask voters across the state to approve several bond questions on the November ballot. We know he wants a $100 million housing bond, along with separate bonds for a life sciences center at URI, a cybersecurity institute at Rhode Island College, and a state archive and history center that Secretary of State Gregg Amore has been seeking. That could be around $300 million in total, which matches the debt projected to come off the books this year.

Taxes and fees

McKee has already said he wants to reduce the minimum corporate tax from $400 to $350, and he wants to slash several ticky-tacky fees that businesses hate. We should get a full scope for each of those cuts, and how much they’ll cost. The governor has also hinted at raising the threshold for taxable income for retirees, although it’s unclear how much he’ll propose.

Health care reimbursement rates

One of the most pressing issues that lawmakers know they’ll have to begin tackling this year is increasing Medicaid reimbursement rates, and we should learn more about McKee’s proposal in the budget. He said Tuesday that he’ll request $135 million to increase health care provider rates and support behavioral health needs.

Education funding

With federal COVID relief money rapidly drying up, there are lots of issues for lawmakers to tackle when it comes to public schools. We know the governor will propose more funding for multilingual learners, but we aren’t sure how much. Another big question is how to handle enrollment declines in districts across the state. For the past few years, the state has had a “hold harmless” rule for districts that have lost students -- funding is phased out rather than being cut all at once -- but that can’t continue forever. McKee has also staked his entire legacy as governor on a plan to match Massachusetts in test scores by 2030, so we will see if there’s any additional funding for that effort.

It’s on to the General Assembly now

As my colleague Ed Fitzpatrick wrote last night, “there is no guarantee the House and Senate will follow [McKee’s] playbook.” We know that Senate President Dominick Ruggerio has already raised questions about the proposed housing bond, and you can expect House Speaker Joe Shekarchi to say that before making decisions on most new spending, he wants to wait until the May revenue conference. One thing we won’t see in McKee’s budget today is his plan for raising per capita income by a minimum of $20,000 by 2030. He has said he’ll release those details within 100 days.

