Key takeaways from R.I. Governor McKee’s $13.6 billion budget

McKee wants to place four bond questions totaling $345 million on the November ballot to fund new housing, college buildings for cybersecurity and biomedical sciences, and a state archives building.

PROVIDENCE — Here are 13 things to know about the proposed $13.6 billion state budget that Governor Daniel J. McKee’s administration unveiled on Thursday:

“The projects that are included reflect the governor’s growth strategy and build on his goals related to per-capita income and improving the state’s economy,” state Budget Officer Joseph Codega said.

The $345 million total is close to the average ballot item total going back to 2002, and the new borrowing will occur as $346.6 million in other state debt comes off the books in the next two years, Codega said.

Ballot items totaling $345 million contained in Governor Daniel J. McKee's proposed 2025 state budget. Rhode Island Department of Administration

The proposals include a $100 million housing production bond to increase “affordable and middle-income housing production and infrastructure,” while promoting home ownership.

Rhode Island has ranked dead last in the nation in recent years for annual housing production per capita, according to a report issued last year that said the state needs an additional 24,000 units to “become affordable and/or be built.”

House Secretary Stefan Pryor said the proposed $100 million bond would fund “hundreds” of units of housing over multiple years.

A proposed higher education bond item would total $135 million, including $80 million for a University of Rhode Island Biomedical Sciences Building on the Kingston campus. The project would dovetail with the creation of the Rhode Island Life Sciences Hub, the quasi-public agency chaired by former Rhode Island Foundation president Neil D. Steinberg, which will fund and incubate Rhode Island-based life sciences companies.

The education bond also would provide $55 million for a Rhode Island College Cybersecurity Building. The funds would go into restoring Whipple Hall to support the Institute for Cybersecurity and Emerging Technologies, chaired by former US Representative James R. Langevin, that would preparing students for jobs in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and other emerging technologies.

Another ballot item would ask voters to approve borrowing $60 million for a State Archives and History Center. Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore has championed the state archives project, saying the $100 million project could include state, federal, and philanthropic money. The center would create a modern, permanent place to display documents such as copies of the Declaration of Independence, and letters from George Washington.

McKee also proposed a $50 million “green economy” bond, which would provide $20 million for roads and cargo space for the Port of Davisville at Quonset. That bond would give $10 million to municipalities to restore or improve the resiliency of infrastructure, coastal habitats, and floodplains. It would provide $8 million to restore the Newport Cliff Walk after a section collapsed in 2022. And it would pour $5 million into brownfields remediation, plus $5 million for local recreation projects, and $2 million for climate resiliency and public access projects.

2. It reduces spending from last year’s peak.

The proposed budget for fiscal year 2025 totals $13.6 billion, marking a $334.8 million drop from the record $14.01 billion budget passed last year that was 46.3 percent higher than the budget for fiscal year 2019 (the last year unaffected by the pandemic).

Advertisement

A comparison of state budget totals in Governor Daniel J. McKee's fiscal year 2025 budget proposal. Rhode Island Department of Administration

In a recent report, the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council said recent state budgets have been fueled by massive federal pandemic relief funding and record state revenue surpluses. But the business-backed group warned, “The abundant allocations of federal funding are now expiring, and the state’s general revenues are growing at a much slower rate.”

When asked why the budget has not decreased more now that federal funding is drying up, state Office of Management and Budget Director Brian Daniels said the cost of government has risen because of inflation throughout the economy.

“I don’t know that we will get down to our pre-pandemic levels just because of general inflation, the cost of labor, and the cost of health care is growing at that time,” he said. “But we are keeping a very close eye on trying to control those costs.”

3. It raises the tax exemption for retirement income.

McKee called for raising the exemption for taxable retirement income from $20,000 to $50,000 “to keep more income in the pockets of older Rhode Islanders living on fixed incomes.”

The proposal would reduce the taxes of at least 10,000 Rhode Islanders, with an average tax savings of about $500 per person. That would reduce the state’s personal income tax revenue by $3 million in fiscal year 2025, and by $6.2 million the following year.

The proposed budget would not restore the cost-of-living adjustments that retirees have been seeking, and it would not provide one-time stipends to retirees. The proposal comes as General Treasurer James A. Diossa has formed a Pension Advisory Working Group to revisit the state’s 2011 pension overhaul and analyze ways to boost retiree benefits.

Advertisement

“The governor is mindful of the activity that’s happening, led by the treasurer, the Pension Working Group, and the concerns that seniors and retirees are facing now,” Codega said. “He wanted to put forward something to provide relief to retirement-aged Rhode Islanders.”

4. It expands eligibility for free school meals.

McKee is proposing $800,000 to make about public school 6,500 students eligible for reduced-price breakfast and lunch to receive both meals at no cost to their families. Leaders of the Rhode Island Black, Latino, Indigenous, Asian American, and Pacific Islander Caucus have advocated for legislation that would provide free breakfast and lunch for all students in public elementary and secondary schools.

Daniels said it would cost $35 million to $40 million to provide free breakfast and lunch to all public school students. So, he said, “We wanted to target assistance to the students in greatest need, which is why we’re focused on making it free for students who qualify for reduced-price lunches.”

5. It seeks more money for multilingual learners.

McKee wants to add $16.6 million to the budget to increase support for multilingual learners — less than the $20.7 million requested by Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green. And he is proposing $15 million to provide coaching services to improve student performance in math and English language arts. “Better classroom instruction promotes student achievement and helps Rhode Island meet its goal of matching Massachusetts’ educational outcome levels by 2030,” the budget document says.

Advertisement

6. It increases funding for pre-kindergarten.

The budget proposal would increase pre-K funding from $22.9 million to $30 million to create 35 classrooms and 700 new pre-K seats. The state’s goal is to have 5,000 pre-K seats by 2028, and this funding would bring the total to about 3,000 seats. The money would also support two full-time equivalent positions to support the expansion of the state’s pre-K program.

Infante-Green acknowledged it will be a “challenge” to find early educators to staff the additional pre-K classrooms, as the state struggles to find qualified early childhood educators to staff existing pre-K classrooms.

7. It begins to raise Medicaid reimbursement rates.

McKee proposes phasing in increases in Medicaid and state reimbursement rates over three years, adding $51.7 million in fiscal year 2025.

Legislators have identified Medicaid reimbursement rates as a major issue that is hurting the state’s medical, clinical, social, and human service providers, while leading to a shortage in primary care doctors. And the Office of the Health Insurance Commissioner has recommended rate increases that would cost $220 million.

“It’s important to realize that a lot of these rates have not been increased in a decade or more,” Daniels said. “So it’s a real struggle to incorporate that impact in one year, even two years. We just couldn’t accommodate it in the budget right now without any tax increases or other service cuts.” But if revenue projections improve, McKee would like to increase the rates sooner, he said.

8. It increases money for Early Intervention.

As Rhode Island struggles to comply with federal law for Early Intervention services, McKee would increase Medicaid reimbursement rates by $3.8 million for the program, as recommended by the Office of the Health Insurance Commissioner.

The Globe and Rhode Island PBS have reported that in the past two years, hundreds of children ages 3 and younger have waited far longer than the legal amount of time allowed for Early Intervention. The program provides services such as speech therapy, occupational therapy, physical therapy and special education for infants and toddlers who have a developmental disability or delay.

9. It cuts the corporate minimum tax.

For the second consecutive year, the governor proposed cutting the corporate minimum tax — this time from $400 to $350 — saying that would benefit about 65,000 entities. But the Assembly rejected a similar proposal last year, when McKee called for cutting the corporate minimum tax from $400 to $375.

10. It raises cigarette taxes.

The budget proposal would tax e-cigarettes at 80 percent of their wholesale value, in line with the state’s current other tobacco products tax. That change would align Rhode Island with the other New England states and bring in $5.3 million in tax revenue in fiscal year 2025. The budget also recommends increasing the state’s cigarette tax from $4.25 a pack to $4.50 a pack on Sept. 1. That would bring in $2.4 million in revenue. The budget includes $400,000 for a “vaping abatement initiative” to encourage students to quit using tobacco products, including e-cigarettes.

11. It provides more money to pave local roads.

The budget proposal includes an additional $5 million to expand a local road and bridge program, which will leverage local spending and yield a total of $15 million in local road projects. Last year, the state poured $20 million into the program, spurring 622 projects that represent 456 lane miles of road, and nearly 24 miles of sidewalks.

12. It plugs in more money for electric bikes.

The budget proposal includes $500,000 to continue providing rebates for zero-emission electric bikes. The Erika Niedowski Memorial Electric Bike Rebate Program provided 812 rebates totaling $619,000 during its first full year.

13. It ends with a wish list.

The budget presentation concluded with a list that McKee would like to fund if the May revenue estimating conference reveals a rosier financial outlook. The first item is the sales tax rate reduction that McKee proposed last year, only to see the proposal rejected by the legislature. Also, he said he’d like to speed up the increase in Medicaid rate increases from three years to two years, put more money into education, create a “sustainable funding source to support homelessness initiatives,” and invest in electric vehicle rebates.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv. Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her @StephMachado.