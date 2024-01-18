Lynn man sentenced for stealing $640k from Dorchester bank

Antonio Niati, 33, was also sentenced to time served in federal prison, which was one day, the U.S. Attorney’s office said in a statement Thursday.

A Lynn man who admitted to his part in a scheme to steal more than $640,000 from two customers at a Dorchester bank branch was ordered to pay restitution and serve three years of supervised release, according to federal prosecutors.

Niati was ordered to pay $360,000 in restitution, the statement said.

On three separate occasions in April of 2017, Niati, along with another person and a Santander bank teller, used fake driver’s licenses to withdraw over $640,000 from two customers’ accounts, the statement said.

Niati had pleaded guilty in 2019 to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and one count of aiding and abetting aggravated identity theft.

No further information was released.





