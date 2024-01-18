Maine resident pleads guilty to assaulting officers during Jan. 6 Capitol riots

Matthew Brackley, 40, of Waldoboro, Maine, entered his plea in federal court in Washington, D.C., to a charge of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers during the insurrection, Matthew M. Graves, US attorney for the District of Columbia, said in a statement.

A Maine man pleaded guilty Thursday to assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the US Capitol, federal prosecutors said.

“Mr. Brackley accepts full responsibility for his actions on that day,” his lawyer, Steven Hale Levin, said in a statement. “This aberrant behavior is contrary to Mr. Brackley’s otherwise law-abiding history and respectful nature.”

Federal prosecutors have said that Brackley entered the US Capitol via the Senate wing doors at about 2:23 p.m., some 10 minutes after they were first breached. Brackley made his way to the crypt area of the building, where a group of rioters had assembled and were pushing against police lines, prosecutors said.

The rioters pushed past police and advanced farther into the building, prosecutors said.

Police told Brackley and the others to “back up,” but Brackley did not comply and instead asked the officers where then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office was, prosecutors said. Brackley turned to the crowd, shouted “Let’s go,” and leaned forward, using both arms to push through the officers, prosecutors said.

Brackley led the crowd toward the Senate chamber and was again halted by police, who used chemical spray that caused Brackley and other rioters to retreat, prosecutors said. Brackley left the Capitol building at about 3:05 p.m.

He was arrested in July.

More than 1,200 people have been charged in connection with the riots, which unfolded after Donald Trump gave a fiery speech to his supporters urging them to “fight like hell” before they marched to the Capitol and forced Congress to evacuate for several hours, delaying the certification of Joe Biden’s November 2020 election victory.

Trump, the current frontrunner for the GOP presidential nomination, faces federal charges for his alleged role in fomenting the insurrection, as well as criminal charges related to classified documents found in his Mar-a-Lago estate and his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. He’s also charged in New York with falsifying business records to conceal alleged hush money payments to a porn star.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and described the four pending criminal cases against him as political “hit jobs” intended to thwart his reelection campaign.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.