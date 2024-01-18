fb-pixelMarket Basket truck struck vehicle I-93 Skip to main content

Market Basket tractor-trailer hits disabled vehicle, one person hospitalized

By Ava Berger Globe Correspondent,Updated January 18, 2024, 1 hour ago
A Market Basket tractor-trailer hit a pickup truck on I-93 in Sanbornton.Sanbornton Fire & Rescue

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries Thursday after a Market Basket tractor-trailer rear-ended a pickup truck in Sanbornton, N.H., officials said.

The tractor-trailer hit the truck, which was disabled in the right breakdown lane, around 9 a.m. on Interstate 93 south, police said.

The pickup truck sustained significant damages after being struck by the Market Basket tractor-trailer.New Hampshire State Police

“All occupants were seated in the vehicle at the time of the crash and reported only minor injuries,” police said.

Market Basket could not be reached for comment.

Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.

