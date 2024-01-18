Market Basket tractor-trailer hits disabled vehicle, one person hospitalized

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries Thursday after a Market Basket tractor-trailer rear-ended a pickup truck in Sanbornton, N.H., officials said.
The tractor-trailer hit the truck, which was disabled in the right breakdown lane, around 9 a.m. on Interstate 93 south, police said.
“All occupants were seated in the vehicle at the time of the crash and reported only minor injuries,” police said.
Market Basket could not be reached for comment.
