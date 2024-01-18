More than 500 state workers took home more in overtime pay than in base pay in 2023

But the bulk of high-overtime state employees work in just a few departments — the State Police, the MBTA, and most notably, the Department of Mental Health, which had 159 employees who made more in overtime than their base salary, according to the data. That represented 30 percent of the state total.

The workers who at least doubled their pay by logging extra hours were scattered across state government, from a nursing assistant at the Veterans Home in Holyoke and an assistant food service manager for the University of Massachusetts to several highway maintenance workers, according to a Boston Globe review of payroll data released by the state.

More than 500 state employees in Massachusetts were paid more in overtime last year than in base pay, according to payroll data, with state officials pointing to worker shortages and high demand for certain services as the leading factors.

The majority of those employees are mental health workers, but they also include nurses, campus police officers, a cook, a hospital cleaner, and a communications dispatcher.

The second-greatest number of high-overtime workers was at the Department of Developmental Services, which provides support services for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities and had 66 workers making more in overtime than in base pay.

They were mostly classified as “developmental services workers” but also included direct care workers, licensed practical nurses, human services coordinators, and a residential supervisor.

Officials from the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, which oversees the departments of Mental Health, Developmental Services, and Public Health, which appears lower on the list, said its workforce is affected by significant worker shortages, especially in areas dealing directly with patient care.

Workforce shortages that existed prior to the coronavirus pandemic have worsened in the past few years, while demand for some services has increased, according to officials. State facilities also have mandated staffing levels to ensure patient safety, and it is sometimes necessary to have staff members work overtime to satisfy those requirements, officials said.

The number of state employees fell from 132,961 in 2022 to 131,706 last year, according to data from the Office of the State Comptroller.

Finding the departments of Mental Health and Developmental Services at the top of the overtime list surprised Charles Chieppo, a senior fellow at the Pioneer Institute, a libertarian-leaning think tank.

“If you put those together, then it seems like more than 40 percent are these sort of HHS kind of agencies, and I certainly would not have expected that,” Chieppo said in a phone interview. The top two departments account for nearly 43 percent of the employees on the list.

Chieppo added, though, that he has seen the heavy burdens on some of those systems as a parent.

“Both of my kids have special needs, and boy, in the last five years, just sort of trying to get just the appointments and the attention they need with the health care system has just become exponentially harder than it than it had been before,” he said. “So on that level, I can see it.”

“I just wish I understood it,” he added later. “The system doesn’t work.”

Third-highest in workers piling up more overtime than base pay was the MBTA, with 59 employees, including multiple Transit Police officers, laborers, track maintenance workers, forepersons, line repairers, carpenters, equipment operators, and a construction inspector.

The payroll data includes retroactive payments for both base pay and overtime reflecting new rates for 80 percent of the MBTA’s unionized workers following new contract agreements last year, T spokesperson Joe Pesaturo said in an email.

The MBTA has also been “aggressive” in speeding up infrastructure work and safety improvements to make service more reliable, Pesaturo said.

Workers are “closely monitored during their work shifts to ensure that everyone is performing at optimum levels,” he said, and with nearly 1,500 new hires last year, the T is hoping to minimize its use of overtime in 2024.

The Massachusetts State Police had 50 troopers and senior officers whose overtime pay topped their base pay, followed by the Department of Correction, with 44 workers, according to the data.

Chieppo, of the Pioneer Institute, noted that some senior State Police officers are making high overtime on top of generous base pay.

“Whenever you look at the people on this list who have the highest base pay, who are also getting a ton of overtime, more often than not, it’s the State Police,” Chieppo said. “So I would certainly be very curious to know more about that.”

Indeed, among the high-overtime workers, 15 of the 16 top earners in base pay are State Police senior officers, while the remainder of the top 20 is made up of MBTA employees, according to the data.

A State Police spokesperson said the agency’s overtime hours for 2023 reflect raises given to sworn members in a new union contract “and a related lump sum retroactive overtime payment.”

“We have a multi-layered system to monitor members’ time, attendance, and earnings to ensure that regular, overtime, and detail pay accurately reflects the hours worked,” including routine audits, the spokesperson, David Procopio, said in an email. “The utilization of overtime assignments is often critical to the Department’s fulfillment of its law enforcement and homeland security mission.”

The state employee whose overtime most exceeded his base pay was a corrections officer, Dennis Henry, who made $90,523 in base pay but more than twice as much — $207,365 — in overtime pay, the data show.

Two other corrections officers were among the top five individual overtime earners, with Edward Johansen taking home $90,854 in base pay and $191,433 in overtime and Camille Colangelo making a base pay of $100,454 and taking an additional $199,907 in overtime.

Department of Correction officials said the department monitors its overtime use and reviews it at multiple stages, and it was able to reassign experienced staff across the agency after the closure last year of MCI Cedar Junction. The department is also recruiting and training diverse candidates for jobs, officials said.

“The DOC remains committed to balancing its security needs and fiscal responsibilities,” a department spokesperson said in a statement. “There are circumstances when overtime is required to ensure the safety of those living and working in secure facilities. Overtime needs fluctuate for a variety of reasons including but not limited to attrition, illness, retirement, and hospital trips for incarcerated individuals.”

The top five overtime earners also include Denise Ferdinand, a nurse professional in the University of Massachusetts system who made $113,048 in base pay and $227,890 in overtime, and Christopher McCray, a corrections officer in the Suffolk Sheriff’s Department, who made $98,294 in base pay and $199,848 in overtime, according to the data.

Christina Prignano of the Globe staff contributed.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.