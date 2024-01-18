Here are 5 takeaways from Healey’s State of the Commonwealth address

Here are five main takeaways from Healey’s State of the Commonwealth address delivered at the State House Wednesday.

But Healey’s agenda could face major financial hurdles. The governor earlier this month was forced to make $375 million in budget cuts after tax collections failed to reach projections.

In her first State of the Commonwealth address Wednesday evening, Governor Maura Healey outlined a variety of priorities for the year, including major investments in early literacy instruction , increased spending on transportation and infrastructure, efforts to address climate change and ramp up the state’s climate tech industry, and proposals to implement bold housing reform .

Early literacy instruction

Healey proposed a $30 million investment as the first step in a five year plan to overhaul the state’s early literacy instruction. In Massachusetts last year, the majority of third grade students did not meet expectations in English Language Arts on the MCAS exam, and almost one third of K-3 students were at high risk of reading failure, according to data released last year.

A recent investigative series by the Globe’s Great Divide education team found that nearly half of the state’s school districts are using literacy curriculum the state defines as “low quality.”

“Many districts are using out-of-date, disproven methods to teach reading,” Healey said. “Children are paying the price. Some are struggling, for years, to catch up — if they even can.” If the state funds the full five-year effort, the total investment in high quality reading materials and training for teachers would reach $150 million.

Healey also wants to make universal pre-K available for every 4 year old in the state by 2026.

Housing

Affordable housing is one of the most pressing issues facing the state — housing prices have reached all-time highs, according to the Greater Boston Association of Realtors, leading thousands of people to leave Massachusetts since the beginning of the pandemic.

Healey on Wednesday made a push for her $4 billion housing plan to create more housing for every income level through building programs, legalizing Accessory Dwelling Units, tax and zoning changes, and repairing public housing. A joint committee is hearing testimony on the bill Thursday.

Transportation and infrastructure

On Wednesday, Healey said she would increase state investment in infrastructure like roads and bridges, and to “double our support for MBTA operations,” while also permanently reducing costs for low-income T riders. She pointed to the efforts of the MBTA’s new general manager Phillip Eng, who she said is already making progress at addressing the problems at the underfunded, understaffed agency.

“It’s making a difference. Slow zones are down. Stations are cleaner, more welcoming, and accessible,” said Healey. “We still have a long way to go. I know that. I want to thank T riders for your patience as the work continues. We are committed to making your commutes better.”

Climate and clean energy

Healey pledged to “make Massachusetts the climate innovation lab for the world,” through support for climate tech companies, and investing in clean energy. Healey pointed to Vineyard Wind, a wind farm off the coast of New Bedford that is projected to eventually provide enough electricity to power 400,000 homes, and said the state will be reviewing proposals in the spring for clean energy projects that could potentially provide 25 percent of the state’s electricity.

Damage from recent floods provide evidence of the need for more investment and innovation in the face of increasing impacts of climate change, Healey said. She also proposed a permanent Disaster Relief Fund on Wednesday.

“Severe weather isn’t going away anytime soon. Let’s future-proof our communities and be ready when help is needed,” Healey said.

Financial reality?

As Healey painted a bright picture of the future of the state Wednesday, whether the state will have the resources to fund all her proposals is still unclear. The governor is scheduled to release her budget proposal for the next fiscal year next week, and has already announced $375 million in budget cuts after tax collections did not reach projected levels. Lawmakers are also fretting over having to possibly dip into the state’s emergency fund to cover the increase in costs for the emergency shelter system, which has been strained by the influx of thousands of new migrants to the state.

Despite those concerns, House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano said leaders do not plan to raise taxes to fund Healey’s proposed initiatives.

“Life goes on. We’re not raising taxes. We just lowered taxes,” Mariano said to reporters after Healey’s address on Wednesday.

Samantha Gross, Matt Stout, and Mandy McLaren of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





