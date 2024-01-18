For Boston’s Mayor Wu, criticism from perhaps a surprising place: the left

For the first time, Boston had a woman and person of color elected chief executive, and she campaigned on a progressive platform promising generational change. Now, halfway through her first term, she is facing criticism from several advocates on the left end of Boston’s political spectrum who say she hasn’t done enough to deliver sweeping and necessary reforms on an array of issues from housing, police, and schools, to participatory budgeting and the environment.

When Mayor Michelle Wu of Boston was sworn in more than two years ago, it was perhaps the most significant transfer of power in the city’s history.

“Without question, she’s governing far less progressive than who she ran as,” said Evan George, a Dorchester resident, host of the podcast Bostopia News, and member of Boston Democratic Socialists of America.

George believes that Wu has shifted politically. And the reason, he believes, is a simple one: The political climate has changed since Wu was elected.

“Michelle Wu, being an astute politician, is simply navigating with those winds,” he said.

During an interview in her City Hall office recently, Wu defended her record, batting away any suggestion she has politically changed her tune.

”I’m really proud of getting done exactly what we promised to do,” she said.

What makes someone a progressive in the Boston of 2024? For union leaders like Carlos Aramayo, president of Unite Here Local 26, which represents about 12,000 hospitality workers in the region, the word “is just a label.”

He said Wu’s office of worker empowerment continues to be very accessible for his union and applauded her approach to curtail Airbnb “dark hotels,” meaning entire buildings that are used for short-term rentals.

Wu, he said, is a pragmatic politician “who gets stuff done.”

“If that means it’s progressive, that’s fine with me,” he said.

But there are stances that have prompted progressive gripes. Foremost among them: the police — specifically, Wu’s reversal on supporting the grants, awarded by state authorities, for a controversial Boston police intelligence-gathering operation that has faced allegations of civil liberties violations and racial profiling over the years. As a city councilor, Wu opposed grants for the Boston Regional Intelligence Center, which maintains a much-criticized gang database and coordinates antiterrorism efforts with other law enforcement agencies. But as mayor, she recommended that the City Council fund the grants. (Councilors must vote to accept the grant funding in order for the city to use it.)

“I was disappointed at the change in direction when it came to BRIC. We know how harmful the gang database is to Black and brown communities, and these communities backed the mayor and they put their hopes in her promises and a lot of us feel let down by it,” said Kendra Lara, a former city councilor who was voted out last fall.

Wu defended her support of the grants, essentially arguing that this iteration of the Boston Police Department is different from 2021, when she voted against the funding as a councilor. Rules dictating the criteria for inclusion in BRIC’s gang database have changed, and the department’s leadership has as well, she said. She also highlighted her success at securing an arbitration carve-out for police discipline in a recent contract agreement with Boston’s biggest police union, saying it is unlike anything “any other city has ever achieved.”

For the first time, officers will not be eligible for arbitration if indicted on any of about 30 specific crimes, or if those offenses are featured in a sustained internal department finding.

While she touted her Green New Deal for the city as a candidate, Wu’s administration will not be participating in a state pilot program that will allow 10 communities to ban developers from including fossil fuels in new buildings. Some activists were frustrated by that stance, which was a departure from previous statements by the mayor. For others, like Dr. Brita Lundberg, who serves on the board of the Greater Boston Chapter of Physicians for Social Responsibility, judging Wu’s environmental record on that one decision ignores her broader record.

Lundberg pointed to other initiatives by Wu’s administration, including an executive order she signed last year that banned fossil fuels in new city-owned buildings and also applied to major renovations of city property.

Before signing an executive order eliminating fossil fuel usage for new construction and major renovations of city buildings, Mayor Michelle Wu of Boston greeted Mayor Brandon Johnson of Chicago on July 31. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

“Were environmental activists disappointed? Yes, they were,” said Lundberg of the city not being involved in the state program. “But are there hopeful signs now going forward? Yes, there are.”

Wu said that initiative became moot after state authorities signaled that Boston would not be chosen to participate.

“This was not one that was designed for the city,” she said. And just last week, during her annual State of the City address, Wu pledged that Boston would become “the greenest city in the country,” thanks to the impending rollout of zero net carbon zoning.

In February, Wu rejected a proposal from the Boston City Council that would have switched to an elected School Committee. The School Committee, which is appointed by the mayor, is responsible for passing the district’s budget and hiring the superintendent.

On the campaign trail, Wu said she supported a hybrid, partially elected School Committee, not a fully elected body. But she cooled to the idea after taking office, saying it was not time to change the governance model. That also ruffled feathers, with some proponents of the change saying that her approach to the School Committee is another example of a Boston mayor refusing to cede power. Others suggested her handling of that issue erodes her progressive bona fides.

“At its core, restoring an elected School Committee in Boston is a voting rights issue, a civil rights issue, and a racial justice issue,” said Lisa Green, chairperson of Bostonians for an Elected School Committee, earlier this month. “Vetoing a measure to redress these issues puts Mayor Wu at odds with basic progressive values.”

Vicki DiLorenzo, executive director of Right to the City Boston, which is a coalition of community groups, said recently that it would be an overstatement to say that Wu “has abandoned all of her progressive priorities.”

“But the administration is clearly making an effort to satisfy the business community and more moderate voters by tailoring policies not to alienate them or walking back previous stances,” she said.

Specifically, DiLorenzo said the city’s “rent control proposal would be one of the weakest rent control policies in the nation, and would allow rents to increase at rates that are still unaffordable for most people.”

Wu, who made rent stabilization a major plank of her mayoral campaign, pushed a home-rule petition last year to cap annual rent increases at 6 percent plus inflation, with an overall limit of 10 percent in high-inflation years. (Home-rule petitions need State House approval, which this measure has yet to receive.)

George, too, was critical of the rent control home-rule petition, calling it “less ambitious and far less progressive” than it could be.

Defending her rent stabilization proposal, Wu said it is “exactly what I said on the campaign trail” and only one tool to help address the city’s housing crisis. She said the only way to bring down rents in the city is to increase housing stock. Rent stabilization, she said, can be used to stave off displacement for some.

“This is the model that works,” she said.

There is also pushback over how much money Wu allocated to a program designed to give residents more direct say over how their tax dollars are spent. Wu had devoted $2 million to be disbursed by the office of participatory budgeting for this fiscal year, a fraction of her $4.2 billion-plus annual municipal budget. The City Council moved to increase that amount to $10 million for this fiscal year, which began July 1, but Wu rejected the request.

“At this point, the biggest disappointment has been the size of the funding allocation,” said DiLorenzo. “On a per-capita basis, it’s a small fraction of what neighboring cities like Cambridge and Somerville are doing. So we’re especially looking at whether the administration steps up on that front.”

Wu countered that the staffing and structure of the office governing participatory budgeting was still being ramped up during the last budget season.

“There was no way that office was going to be able to spend that money,” she said.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him @Danny__McDonald.