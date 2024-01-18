McKee budget proposal includes $8m to fix Newport Cliff Walk

The $8 million for the Cliff Walk would come through what’s called a green economy bond. With these bonds, voters get the chance to approve or disapprove of borrowing for environmental-related projects around the state. Voters generally approve them easily.

PROVIDENCE — Governor Dan McKee’s proposed budget includes money to restore the Newport Cliff Walk, along with other green economy-related initiatives.

If it’s in the state’s final budget, voters would go to the polls in November to vote on whether to give the Cliff Walk $8 million to “restore or improve the resiliency of the historic tourism infrastructure of the Newport Cliff Walk,” McKee’s budget proposal said.

“Newport’s Cliff Walk is one of Rhode Island’s top attractions, drawing over a million visitors per year and serving as a top driver of the City’s local economy,” McKee said in a prepared statement. “It is important that we invest in this attraction to preserve its historical value and beauty and to ensure it remains a top destination for generations of visitors and residents to come.”

Almost two years ago, a section of the Cliff Walk collapsed into the sea below, necessitating a short detour. The cost for comprehensive repairs could run to nearly $14 million, and the city so far hasn’t been able to find outside funding. Federal lawmakers are also seeking a $5 million earmark for the Cliff Walk.

The state bond money, if approved, could be part of the funding mix to repair the crumbled section. The city is also seeking a federal grant for it, but if that’s unsuccessful, the $8 million in bond money could be specifically targeted toward those repairs.

“Restoring this iconic American vista for future generations is a priority for the City of Newport,” Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong said in a written statement. “I thank Governor McKee for including bond funding for the Cliff Walk in his Team Rhode Island budget this year.”

The green economy bond is one of four bonds McKee is proposing totaling $345 million

Other projects in the green economy bond proposal include:

$20 million for Port of Davisville infrastructure at Quonset, which the governor’s office said would position the port to accommodate offshore wind projects.

$10 million for municipal resiliency in the face of increased flooding, storm events, and environmental damage.

$5 million for matching brownfield remediation project grants.

$5 million for 80 percent matching grants for local recreation projects.

$2 million for public and nonprofit entities to “restore or improve the resiliency of vulnerable coastal habitats and river and stream floodplains.”

