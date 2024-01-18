More money for R.I. schools, but some districts see cuts under McKee’s new budget plan

Providence, the state’s largest school district which is also currently under a state takeover, would take a $300,000 haircut to its $282 million in state aid under McKee’s proposal. The vast majority of the school district’s budget comes from the state, with a smaller portion coming from city coffers. (The state-run district is currently in a legal battle with city leaders over the city’s contribution.)

The governor’s proposed budget, which was submitted to the R.I. General Assembly Thursday afternoon, would increase state aid next fiscal year to 24 traditional public school districts, and cut funding to 15 districts, compared to the current year.

PROVIDENCE — While Governor Dan McKee is looking to funnel more money into public schools this year, a number of school districts — including Providence — would get a cut in their state aid at a time when enrollments are dropping and a “fiscal cliff” is on the horizon as a result of expiring COVID relief funds.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

The cut to Providence’s aid through the funding formula is due to dropping enrollments, according to state budget director Brian Daniels, and would have been much steeper if not for the $16.6 million McKee is proposing to allocate toward multilingual learners statewide in his new budget. A breakdown of the $16.6 million by school district was not immediately available, but Providence has a significant share of multilingual learners, the education term for students learning English.

Advertisement

State aid is calculated using a combination of factors including enrollment, which has been on the decline in recent years. The state will make up a portion of the lost funds due to decreased enrollment in McKee’s budget, but not all of it. The state was previously holding districts harmless for their enrollment drops during the pandemic.

Daniels said in addition to enrollment, the proposed cuts to school districts are caused by multiple factors including the number of students in poverty. The Tiverton public schools, for example, would see the largest cut at $1.2 million, 18 percent of the district’s current state aid. The cut is driven by the fewer students in poverty living in the district, Daniels said.

Advertisement

“I don’t feel good about any of our districts getting less money,” said Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green. “We made some gains in the last few years and the last thing that I want to see is a backslide. I worry about that.”

She noted that COVID relief money from the American Rescue Plan Act is expiring later this year, “and districts are going to feel it.”

In Providence, the district she controls, layoffs are expected as a result of the fiscal cliff from the expiring funds. They have to be spent by September, and the district used millions to hire new social workers, behavioral interventionists and reading specialists among other positions

“There will be positions that are going to be eliminated,” Infante-Green said. “That will happen. Whether it happens this year or the coming year.”

She said she was “ecstatic” about the increase in funding for multilingual learners, which is less than the $20.7 million she had requested.

“The governor has continued to invest in this population,” she said. “It’s a population that as a state we’re going to have to get better at supporting.”

A majority of districts would see their state aid increase under the proposed budget. Cranston public schools would get the largest increase in state education aid in McKee’s budget, at $3.3 million, which is driven primarily by an increase in multilingual learners in the district. Cranston would receive $78 million total in state education aid under the proposal.

Advertisement

The districts that would see aid increase under the proposal are Barrington, Central Falls, Chariho, Charlestown, Coventry, Cranston, Cumberland, East Greenwich, Exeter-West Greenwich, Foster, Glocester, Hopkinton, Johnston, Lincoln, Newport, North Kingstown, North Providence, North Smithfield, Pawtucket, Richmond, Smithfield, Warwick, West Warwick and Woonsocket.

The districts that are poised to get cuts in aid under the proposal are Bristol-Warren, Burrillville, East Providence, Foster-Glocester, Jamestown, Little Compton, Middletown, Narragansett, New Shoreham, Portsmouth, Providence, Scituate, South Kingstown, Tiverton and Westerly.

Charter schools are mostly spared cuts in the proposed budget. Out of 25 charter agencies, 23 would see more state funding under the proposed budget, while two — Southside Elementary and Providence Prep ― would receive a cut.

McKee separately is proposing $15 million statewide for coaching services for teachers in English language arts and math. His proposal did not indicate how much money each district will receive.

Infante-Green said she knew there would be cuts this year, and will continue to advocate for more school funding as the budget is considered by lawmakers on Smith Hill.

“I can be pretty persistent, annoying at times,” she said. “I would want no cuts, but that’s not a reality.”

This story will be updated.









Advertisement









Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her @StephMachado.