Can a multivitamin a day keep memory loss at bay?

“[Multivitamin use] can preserve cognitive function, and we are seeing [that] it improves memory,” said Dr. Chirag Vyas, first author of the new study, published Thursday in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition . “Overall, it is slowing down the cognitive aging.”

The researchers tested the cognitive function of more than 570 participants ages 60 and older before and after they took either a multivitamin/mineral supplement or a placebo for two years. The participants were randomly assigned to either the vitamin group, which took the common over-the-counter supplement Centrum Silver, or the placebo group.

Daily multivitamin supplements can improve memory and slow cognitive aging in older adults, according to a new study by Mass General Brigham researchers that backs previous evidence about the benefits of multivitamins for some people as they age.

The findings come from a large national study led by MGB researchers that tracks the effects of multivitamins and cocoa supplements on more than 5,000 adults over 60. The new research focused on in-person cognitive assessments, which Vyas said can pick up smaller changes in brain function than the telephone- and web-based methods used in two previous papers the team published, which also found that multivitamins improved cognitive health.

The new study showed that multivitamin supplements benefit both global cognition — which includes executive function, complex attention, and verbal memory — and episodic memory, which is the ability to learn, store, and retrieve detailed information throughout the day. Over the two-year duration of the study, these effects reduced cognitive aging by two years.

“It’s really showing the consistency of the results,” said Howard Sesso, another co-author of the study, and a Harvard Medical School professor and associate epidemiologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. “How can we make people more resilient to cognitive decline? This study really helps to reaffirm the importance, potentially, of multivitamin supplementation in this capacity.”

But the authors and other experts said more research was needed to confirm the new findings and make them applicable to a wider population.

All of the study’s participants were first-language English speakers with limited diversity, said Regan Bailey, a professor of nutrition and associate director for precision nutrition at Texas A&M University, who was not involved in the study. And the two-year duration of the assessment was also limited, as cognitive health changes over a “much longer period of time,” she said.

Dr. Michael Gaziano, a cardiologist and epidemiologist at Mass General Brigham and Veterans Affairs Boston, agreed that one question emerging from the study is whether multivitamins’ cognitive benefits would extend beyond two years.

“It’s hard to know for sure whether this effect would be something that would plateau [over time],” Gaziano said, “or if it continues to provide a long-term benefit.”

With that in mind, experts said it’s too early to run to Walgreens and strip the shelves of their supplements. Instead, Centrum Silver and similar multivitamins could become part of a broader approach to healthy aging, they said.

“These are tools that might be good additions, perhaps, on top of the things that are a little bit better established on the behavioral front,” Sesso said.

There are several other ways to preserve cognitive health, Sesso said, and many of them are typical lifestyle measures often recommended by doctors: Stay physically and socially active, eat a balanced and healthy diet, take care of mental health, and look for ways to minimize stress — all proven benefits to both cognitive and cardiovascular health.

“It’s worth considering multivitamins, but still, it’s not at a point yet of [being] an end all, be all,” he added.

Vyas said that even with the benefits found in the study, multivitamin supplementation should be used as a “complementary approach,” not an alternative to other healthy habits.

“Nothing can beat a healthy diet,” said Vyas, who is also an instructor at the Mass General Research Institute and Harvard Medical School. “The decision to start taking multivitamins on a daily basis depends on individual [needs].”

Bailey of Texas A&M University said she views cognitive health as a “puzzle” with many contributing pieces, from diet to stress to sleep habits. Bailey said she was “very excited” to see the results emerging from the study.

Clinical trials are the strongest form of evidence, Bailey said, and there hasn’t been much of it in relation to multivitamin and mineral supplements, although they’re the most commonly used dietary supplement in the US. The CDC reported in 2021 that over half of US adults use some sort of dietary supplement.

Vyas and Sesso recommended consulting a primary care physician before starting multivitamins, as needs can vary person to person. Vitamin deficiencies are more likely to develop with age, doctors said, as dietary intake and variety decrease.

And if you do choose to purchase supplements, “keep it simple, [and] keep it basic,” Sesso said. “Go with the tried-and-true brands that you might be familiar with.”

Many stores’ shelves are stacked with supplements devoted to specific vitamins or minerals — one bottle for calcium, one for Vitamin B-12, another for Manganese. Meanwhile, many websites tout supplement subscriptions targeting individualized needs. But Sesso said the best bet is usually a broad supplement that includes lower amounts of each of the most essential vitamins and minerals. Excessive levels of any one ingredient can lead to health problems.

Multivitamin supplements should “ensure you’re meeting your basic daily needs and promoting the natural interactions that would hopefully take place between these different vitamins and minerals,” Sesso said.

While the study suggests that multivitamin supplements are beneficial to cognitive health, researchers haven’t yet pinpointed exactly which micronutrients contribute most substantially.

“We really are excited to be able to dig deeper into [the trials] to better understand which specific vitamins and minerals might be explaining the potential benefits that we’re seeing,” Sesso said.

