Save The Bay’s Topher Hamblett talks climate change, shore access, and wind power

It’s an exciting time for an organization that’s poised to open a new aquarium in Newport and is in “growth mode.” But it’s also a challenging time, amid sea-level rise and other environmental concerns.

Topher Hamblett has spent most of his professional life at the environmental group Save The Bay, taking a break to launch a foundation focused on West Africa but eventually returning to the nonprofit. Born and raised in Barrington, Hamblett started at organization as an intern in 1987, rising to director of advocacy. Earlier this month, he was tapped as the group’s permanent executive director, replacing longtime leader Jonathan Stone . Hamblett had served as interim executive director since Stone’s retirement.

“We feel like we are on the ascent,” Hamblett said. “We are doing good work, and people are seeing that and responding to it with support.”

In a recent interview with The Globe’s Rhode Island bureau, Hamblett laid out his priorities and vision as he takes over the crucial environmental group. (His comments have been edited for length and clarity.)

The name of the organization is Save The Bay. What is the the state of Narragansett Bay, compared to when you started as an intern in 1987?

Water quality overall is much better. Back in the late 1980s, raw sewage overflows were common. This was before the tunnels were built and the sewage treatment plants were fully upgraded. We had a lot more shellfish bed closures than we see today. I think back then the problems that we were trying to address, like sewage pollution, toxic pollution coming out of pipes from industry – those have been largely addressed.





Save The Bay's new executive director, Topher Hamblett.

What’s different now from then is climate change impacts are being felt in a much more severe way. We put a lot of energy into restoring habitats like salt marshes. We did all that work successfully. And as we were doing it, we started noticing that salt marshes around Narragansett Bay were starting to die off. Climate change is sort of overwhelming everything. The last series of storms we’ve just had over the last few months is a real jarring reminder that we and everyone else who cares about Narragansett Bay needs to step up our efforts.

Many groups that care about climate change are advocating for wind power. Your organization has raised some concerns about particular projects, like South Fork and the impacts on Cox’s Ledge. What is Save The Bay’s approach going to be under your leadership?

The organization’s position I don’t think is going to change. Our approach is that climate change is the most urgent issue facing Narragansett Bay, and in nearby coastal waters. And so the transition to renewable energy needs to happen with all speed. It also needs to be done responsibly, and that’s why we supported successful efforts last year in the General Assembly to change the solar siting law in Rhode Island. [Supporters say the new law pushes solar development toward sites like rooftops, parking lots, and closed landfills, rather than green space.]

In terms of offshore wind, we have commented on the siting of both South Fork and Revolution Wind. The data says that those are not good locations for offshore wind in terms of impacts to fisheries and habitat. We think that our advocacy, along with the advocacy of others, has led to modifications of those plans to reduce the potential impacts. I think we have been unique in terms of calling out concerns and issues around specific siting of projects, as well as the permitting process overall.

Save The Bay, and you in particular, were instrumental in advocating for the state’s new shore access law. To take a step back: Why is shore access an environmental issue?

You know, we’re not trying to save Narragansett Bay just so people can look at it from afar. Access is more than a constitutional right. It’s a deep cultural tradition that dates back to the Narragansetts and other Indigenous groups. The late Senator John Chafee once said that Narragansett Bay is good for the soul. So shoreline access is in part about people connecting to the place where they live, this spectacular resource called Narragansett Bay. And in fact, greater access will encourage greater stewardship.

There have been some recent small changes to the state Coastal Resources Management Council. [CRMC is an independent state agency that deals with coastal issues overseen by a council of political appointees and staffed by professionals.] What more changes at CRMC are necessary?

The big change that must happen is the council itself needs to be removed from the structure entirely. The agency needs to be a normal administrative agency. And in the area of climate change, where we’re seeing these just greater and greater changes and impacts from climate change, it’s important that the state has a well functioning, non-political agency that is well resourced to manage climate change along the coast. The council is a major barrier to that. It’s way too political. It also wastes a lot of time for simple things like aquaculture applications. Removing the council is the most important thing the Assembly can do.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him @bamaral44.