Newton public school teachers to vote Thursday whether to go on strike

The school committee said it wants to negotiate a fair contract with the teachers, saying it “does not waver in our commitment to settle a competitive contract that recognizes the dedication of our educators and supports our students.”

In a statement this week, the school committee cited “evidence that the Newton Teachers Association (NTA) intends to hold a strike vote on January 18, 2024,” and warned that “teacher strikes are illegal in Massachusetts and would violate our contract.” The school committee said it had filed a petition for a strike investigation with the Commonwealth Employment Relations Board.

Public school teachers in Newton plan to vote Thursday on whether to go on strike after more than a year of negotiations have failed to yield a new contract, according to the city’s school committee.

The timing of Thursday’s vote wasn’t immediately clear.

In an open letter to schools superintendent Anna Nolin, school committee member Christopher Brezski, and other officials posted Wednesday to the union’s website, union president Mike Zilles said the committee’s proposal isn’t competitive in comparison to similar school systems.

Zilles included a table indicating that in fiscal 2022, a Newton teacher with a master’s degree at step one of the pay scale earned a base salary of $61,899, higher than teachers in the Wellesley, Belmont, Lincoln-Sudbury, Lexington, and Wayland districts but lower than Brookline, Concord-Carlisle, and Weston.

At the top pay scale, Newton teachers earned $120,172, lower than all those districts except Belmont.

“The longer you had already worked in Newton, the lower your earnings were relative to the earnings of your peers in educationally comparable districts,” he wrote.

The union’s last, three-year contract expired Aug. 31, records show.

Under the union’s new contract proposal, teachers by fiscal 2026 would earn $69,207 at step one on the scale, versus $65,165 under the school committee proposal, according to Zilles.

At the top scale, teachers would earn $136,828 under the union proposal, good for third among those nine affluent districts, versus the committee’s offer of $128,376, which would place Newton teachers below all those districts except Belmont, the letter said.

“Maybe you don’t think Newton needs to be that competitive, we don’t need to be ‘at the top,’” Zilles wrote. “Maybe not. But I think you would agree that we also don’t want to be at the bottom, and we don’t want employees who work for Newton to feel resentful or demoralized because they know their peers in comparable districts are earning much more.”

The School Committee said in its statement that it has bargained in good faith since October 2022.

“We believe a strike would do nothing to further negotiations and would only harm our students,” the committee said. “If the NTA strike occurs, school will be canceled, all buildings will be closed, and all school-related events and activities will be postponed.”

The committee said it hopes the union does not engage in an “illegal” work stoppage.

“We understand this is not a message anyone in our community wants to hear,” the committee said. “We remain committed to meeting with the NTA and coming to an agreement. We will share additional information as soon as it is available.”

Zilles’s letter said the union is also “proposing parental leave of 60 days paid, some days paid directly by the district, some paid using members’ accrued sick leave time, some paid from days from the sick leave bank.”

On Jan. 8, the union “proposed to phase in the number of days the district paid directly over a four-year period. This seems pretty clearly to be in the spirit of the type of negotiations you said you would like to see,” he wrote.

Yet the School Committee failed to provide a timely response to the amended proposal, he said.

“Why on Monday the 8th of January did the school committee not respond immediately to that opening?” Zilles wrote. “We were very clear that we wanted the more genuine, good faith form of negotiations you stated last night that you were hoping for. Your team did not reciprocate.”

In Andover, teachers went on strike for five days in November before a tentative contract agreement was reached. Teachers unions in Brookline, Haverhill, Malden, and Woburn all went on strike within the past 18 months.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.