Newton teachers union votes to strike on Friday

It marks the second time this school year Newton teachers will walk off their jobs, following a boycott of a convocation held on what was supposed to be their first day of work for the 2023-24 school year. The state Department of Labor Relations later determined the boycott was a strike, which the union continues to dispute.

With nearly 12,000 students, Newton is the ninth largest school district in the state and the largest district where teachers have gone on strike.

Newton teachers will go on strike Friday, following more than a year of often acrimonious contract negotiations, union officials announced Thursday night, the latest in a wave of teacher strikes affecting Massachusetts districts.

Under Massachusetts law, public employees, including teachers, are prohibited from striking or engaging in other work stoppages. But a growing number of educators in such districts as Andover, Brookline, Haverhill, Malden, and Woburn all went on strike over the past two years and secured new contracts along the way.

Newton educators have been working without a contract since Aug. 31, 2023. Sticking points in negotiations have centered around pay for all members, including paraprofessionals, and several other issues, including coverage of classrooms when a teacher is absent and a written guarantee that every school will be staffed with a social worker.

Months of discontent led up to Newton teachers voting in a favor of a strike. Teachers have refused to talk during administrator-led staff meetings since the start of this school year, have held several rallies, and in December voted no confidence in Mayor Ruthanne Fuller and the School Committee.

Negotiations reached an impasse last summer and talks are now overseen by a state-appointed mediator, who shuttles various proposals between the two sides as they remain segregated in separate rooms.

“We have been forced to take extreme action because the School Committee gave us no choice,” Michael Zilles, president of the Newton Teachers Association, said in an interview prior to the vote. “They have failed to bargain in good faith. They have been attempting to win a cheap contract no matter the cost” to students or to educators in terms of their morale and the ability of the district to offer wages competitive with other districts.

The School Committee said in a statement Tuesday that it has bargained in good faith since October 2022.

“We believe a strike would do nothing to further negotiations and would only harm our students,” the committee said.

Newton school officials have said they do not have enough money to pay for the various contract proposals put forward by the union, noting voters last March rejected a nearly $9.2 million property tax increase that would have supported city services and the schools.

Newton school officials unsuccessfully attempted to stave off the strike vote. On Tuesday, the School Committee filed a petition with the state labor relations department to investigate the matter, while also alerting families in emails about a potential strike.

According to a copy of the petition, school district officials searched the district’s email server and came across communications in recent weeks from union officials and members about the impending vote and that the work stoppage could last for a week.

In one email, a union member from one of the middle schools wondered whether a holiday party, scheduled for Jan. 19, should be postponed because of the possibility of a strike. “I am happy to move forward with planning, but I just do not want to lose my deposit,” the union member wrote.

Amid the labor turmoil, the union and the School Committee has made some progress in the talks, although not enough.

Differences in wage proposals between the two sides have narrowed considerably, but a notable gap remains. Initially, teachers were seeking a 17 percent cost of living increase over three years when talks began in Fall 2022 while the School Committee offered 5.4 percent, according to a School Committee analysis. The union has since lowered its over to 13 percent and the School Committee has raised their offer to 8 percent. The average cost of living increase being provided by peer districts is 8.85 percent, according to the analysis.

The average annual salary of Newton teachers was $93,000 during the 2020-21 school year, according the most recent state data, compared to a statewide average of $86,000.

Many parents have begun to organize themselves in support of teachers and held a rally Wednesday at City Hall to urge the mayor and the School Committee to give teachers the money needed to settle the contract.

“Newton is a wealthy city,” Seema Joshi, who has a third- and fifth-grader in Newton Public Schools, said in an interview Thursday. “How can the budget not afford to pay teachers what they deserve. Where is the money going?”

John Ellement and Travis Andersen of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com. Follow him @globevaznis.