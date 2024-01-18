For some, Jerod Mayo’s ascension to Patriots head coach means more than wins and losses

“He told them they had to work hard to be a champion one day, and that always stuck in their heads — always,” said Terry Cousin, an assistant coach and president of the team.

He showed up with more than 150 new jerseys for the team and extra equipment, such as shoulder pads. In his talk with the kids — ranging from 5-year-olds to teenagers — he told them things wouldn’t always be easy, but he gave them a vision for the future: winning it all.

Jerod Mayo was still a linebacker for the New England Patriots when he met the Dorchester Elite Eagles for the first time. The neighborhood Pop Warner football team frequently met Patriots players and staff who dropped in, but Mayo’s visit was different.

That was 10 years ago, and since then, things have played out that way. The Dorchester Elite Eagles in December became the first Pop Warner team from Boston to win a national championship. And last week, Mayo was announced as the first Black head coach in Patriots history, following in the footsteps of the legendary Bill Russell, who in 1966 became the first Black coach of any major professional sports team in Boston.

Mayo also joins the ranks of other Black players and coaches who have gone on to lead top NFL teams. But his appointment still has added significance in New England and in Boston, a city still struggling with the decades-old scars of racial strife.

His hiring has been heralded by local coaches, community leaders, and politicians, who agree that his new position will bring with it an inspiration for Black youth in neighborhoods such as Mattapan, Roxbury, and Dorchester.

Still, his promotion to head coach has already come with criticism. His qualifications have been questioned by anonymous critics in sports talk radio, and commenters on social media have begun calling him a DEI hire, or someone who was brought on solely for diversity purposes.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft, perhaps anticipating such critiques, said Mayo’s hiring was a “colorblind” decision. But Mayo recognized the significance of his appointment Wednesday, telling reporters at his introductory press conference, “You’d better believe being the first Black coach here in New England means a lot to me.”

He later added: “I do see color, because I believe if you don’t see color, you don’t see racism … Black, white, yellow — it really doesn’t matter. But it does matter so we can try to fix the problem that we all know we have.”

Mayo’s accomplishments on the field are many. He is a former first round pick for the Patriots, who went on to play eight seasons with the team before retiring. He won defensive rookie of the year in 2008, led the league in tackles two seasons later, won a Super Bowl, and was selected as one of the best linebackers in the league in 2010.

But it’s his work in the city that is being remembered by locals. State Representative Chris Worrell, who represents parts of Dorchester and Roxbury, said that Mayo already has deep ties in Boston’s neighborhoods, and has made significant contributions over the last 15 years to community programs and charitable organizations. Worrell expects Mayo will have a deeper impact in his elevated status as head coach, an impact that will be felt “on and off the field.”

“Not a lot of Black men are seen, especially in Boston,” he said. “For our young kids, the sky’s the limit when they can see people that look like them occupying these spaces. My son can see him, and Black and brown boys across the community can see a Black man that’s not only playing but coaching and leading the way, and making things happen.”

Chantel Rostant, who is Mayo’s wife, similarly has Boston ties and has organized local events, Worrell said. She also runs an online clothing boutique, and Worrell said she has featured local products such as a locally owned cosmetic line.

“The Mayo family is a family that’s about community,” Worrell said. “They give back.”

Domingos DaRosa, coach of the Boston Bengals Pop Warner football program in Roxbury, said Mayo’s promotion proves to coaches of color everywhere that opportunities to lead big-name teams are within reach.

“Boston has had our fair share of disappointments when it comes to inequality,” DaRosa said. “Having Mayo come in and show that we can be coaches of top teams like the Patriots gives coaches like me the inspiration to continue to coach.”

DaRosa said, though, that Mayo also has an opportunity to do more for the community, given his elevated profile — anything could make a difference for coaches that often work with so little, he said. Mayo’s involvement in the community, DaRosa said, could also give a boost to the sport that is seeing waning interest from school-aged kids. Seeing a Patriots head coach in-person could make a difference.

“The focus shouldn’t be on who’s the first [Black coach],” DaRosa added. “It should be, ‘what are you going to do, now that you are the first?’”

Tony Hurston, the head coach of the Eagles, said the team still has the jerseys that Mayo gifted them 10 years ago. The gesture may seem small for an NFL star, but it made a difference for a team that has to fundraise on its own to support city youth, and to send them to a national championship.

“It became a special day — at that time we really needed it,” he said. “The kids want to look good, and if kids look good they play good, and they feel good. So that was a great thing for him to come down. He came down to Dorchester, for us. You’re not going to forget something like that.”

Hurston added that Mayo’s ascension sent a message to city youth, that “if you stick to it, work hard, there’s a whole lot that can be accomplished.”

“It’s letting the neighborhood know, that one of our guys, he’s going to get a fair shot,” he said. “And he needs to know, he can come back to his national champs. Come back home, your home away from home.”

Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him @miltonvalencia and on Instagram @miltonvalencia617. Tiana Woodard is a Report for America corps member covering Black neighborhoods. She can be reached at tiana.woodard@globe.com. Follow her @tianarochon.