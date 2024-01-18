Podcast: Why Latinas are seeing an increase in maternal deaths

On the Rhode Island Report podcast, Dr. Pablo Rodriguez said that alarming increase reflects not only the impact of the pandemic, but also the “social determinants of health” — including poverty, health care access, housing, and racism — that make childbirth particularly risky for women of color in the United States.

PROVIDENCE — The maternal mortality rate among Latinas shot up by 54 percent between 2020 and 2021.

Rodriguez, a long-time public health advocate and CEO of Nuestra Salud Productions, who serves on the Rhode Island PBS board of directors, was featured in a three-part Rhode Island PBS docuseries, “The Risk of Giving Birth.”

The third episode focuses on the maternal health of Latinas, zeroing in on Central Falls, a densely populated 1.29-square-mile majority-Latino city that became Rhode Island’s COVID-19 hot spot. It includes interviews with Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera, Dr. Beata Nelken, who runs Jenks Parks Pediatrics in Central Falls, and others.

“Central Falls had rates of COVID comparable to the worst countries in the world — not just to the worst states, but the worst countries in the world,” Rodriguez said.

And the same factors that allowed the pandemic to ravage Central Falls are fueling the higher rates of maternal deaths and complications among Latinas, he said.

“There’s nothing genetic about what’s happening in maternal mortality in this country. It’s all about racism,” Rodriguez said. “It’s all about the stressors that people of color are exposed to every day that causes the biological changes.”

That phenomenon is evident in what’s called the immigrant paradox: Immigrant mothers coming into the United States pregnant tend to have better outcomes than their daughters and granddaughters because those new generations grow up amid racism, isolation, poor housing conditions, and other social determinants of health in the United States, he said.

“It’s a biological effect,” Rodriguez said. “Stress causes secretions of important hormones that help you run away from a tiger when you were a caveman, right? But when you are exposed to those hormones on a constant basis, that has a biological effect on all your organs, especially issues of high blood pressure, cardiac disease — those are severely affected by the increase of stress hormones in the body.”

While immigrating can be difficult and stressful, Rodriguez explained that many are thrilled to complete the journey.

“It becomes a positive event because, ‘I have been able to get to the United States to have a better life for myself and for my children,’ ” he said. “Even if that life is very, very hard, it is hope. The fact that people feel happy, feel fulfilled, is something that will be better for your health than if you are in a constant state of persecution, in a constant state of discrimination, in a constant state of people looking over your shoulder.”

The third episode includes interviews with Sara Castaneda, a doula and co-founder of Doulas Conectadas de Rhode Island. In 2021, the General Assembly passed the Doula Reimbursement Act, requiring health insurers to cover doula services, and Doulas Conectadas provides Spanish-speaking doulas.

Sara Castaneda, left, a doula and co-founder of Doulas Conectadas de Rhode Island, speaks to a pregnant woman during the Rhode Island PBS docuseries, "The Risk of Giving Birth." Handout

Not many doctors in Rhode Island speak Spanish, Rodriguez said, so it helps immensely to have a Spanish-speaking doula help Latinas during pregnancy and delivery.

“The studies have shown that there’s a decrease in cesarean section rates on women that deliver with doulas accompanying them because they’re more and more prepared,” he said. “They know what to expect. They know when to push, they know what to do during pregnancy, and they don’t feel alone.”

