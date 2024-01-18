Raccoon allegedly set on fire in Quincy dies from injuries, wildlife center says

The female animal was brought to the center on New Year’s Eve, one day after Andrew Chieu of Quincy,63, allegedly attempted to set her on fire, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office said.

After almost two weeks of treatment for injuries sustained on Dec. 30, a raccoon that was allegedly caged and held over an open flame died last week, according to the New England Wildlife Center.

Chieu had pleaded not guilty to charges of animal cruelty and was released on Jan. 3 on personal recognizance. His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 15.

When the raccoon arrived at the center, she had severe burns on her stomach, back, and paws, the center said in a Facebook post. Veterinarians treated her with pain medication, antibiotics, fluids, and nutritional support, according to the post.

Advertisement

On Jan. 9, the center posted that the raccoon had managed to maintain a “bright attitude” through two surgeries and daily wound care for skin infections. The post said that despite her severe trauma, the raccoon was “enjoying some light enrichment activities” and the drive-through chicken nuggets that veterinarians tucked her medications into.

But on Jan. 12, one day after undergoing a third surgery to remove damaged skin, the raccoon died. The center said it administered emergency medications and preformed CPR, but it was not able to save her.

“We are all very sad today, but don’t regret giving her a chance,” the center said Friday afternoon. “We know she was fighting until the end.”





Lila Hempel-Edgers can be reached at lila.hempeledgers@globe.com. Follow her on X @hempeledgers and on Instagram @lila_hempel_edgers.