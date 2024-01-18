McKee budget proposes $4 million increase for infants and toddlers with developmental delays

While McKee proposed to increased other Medicaid reimbursement rates over three years, Early Intervention was the only rate increase that he proposed to fully fund this year.

The funding comes in the form of increased Medicaid reimbursement rates, which were recommended by the Office of Health Insurance Commissioner last year. McKee opted to fund the full rate increase, rather than the lower amount suggested by his health and human services agency in the fall.

PROVIDENCE — Amid warnings from the federal government about Rhode Island’s failure to serve its youngest residents with developmental disabilities, Governor Dan McKee proposed a nearly $4 million increase to the Early Intervention program in his new budget he submitted to the R.I. General Assembly on Thursday.

A Boston Globe and Rhode Island PBS investigation in September revealed that hundreds of children were waiting months for the critical services, which states are federally-mandated to provide from birth until age 3. Advocates say services such as speech therapy can often prevent a child from requiring special education in the future.

Federal law requires children to be evaluated within 45 days. As of Dec. 13, there were 716 children in Rhode Island waiting longer than the 45 days required by law. (The total wait list number was not available.)

McKee had previously directed federal COVID relief funds to Early Intervention, and the General Assembly passed rate increases in 2022. But the wait list persists, and advocates and providers have been calling for more funding in order to attract and retain staff to clear the backlog of children waiting.

“We know how important Early Intervention is for our children and families,” McKee said in his State of the State address on Tuesday. “This crucial program promotes the development of infants and toddlers who have a developmental disability or delay.”

The proposal was immediately praised by Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, who said he was pleased that McKee’s budget proposal “reflects some of the Senate’s top priorities, including moving our state towards universal public pre-kindergarten, increasing funding for multilanguage learners, increasing access to no-cost meals for students, fully funding recommended reimbursement levels for Early Intervention and increasing Medicaid rates.”

House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi did not mention any specific programs in his own statement on the budget, but noted: “With the federal pandemic funds having been allocated, we must live within our means and carefully scrutinize all spending requests.”

State officials were not able to say when Rhode Island will once again be in compliance with federal law under the new proposal. Federal education officials have categorized Rhode Island as “needs assistance” for the past two years.

The new Medicaid rate increase, if approved by lawmakers, would take effect Oct. 1, paying Early Intervention providers more for the services given to children with Medicaid. Private insurance companies are also required to pay at least the state’s Medicaid rate.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island announced last month the private insurer would increase its rates without waiting for the state mandate. The new Blue Cross rates go into effect Feb. 1.













Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her @StephMachado.