Rockport police officer, good Samaritan rescue older couple from burning home

A Rockport police officer and a good Samaritan combined efforts to rescue an older couple from their home after the rescuers saw the home was on fire, according to the Rockport Fire Department.
In a posting on its official Facebook page, the department said a home on Phillips Avenue caught fire around 4:39 p.m. Wednesday.
“Within minutes a Policeman and a Good Samaritan were able to safely remove the 2 elderly occupants from the residence,’' the posting reads. The residents and the unidentified officer were taken to area hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, the department said.
The names of the officer, the good Samaritan and the older couple were not immediately available Thursday.
Arriving firefighters ordered a second alarm and then a third “as there was heavy fire showing from the second floor.” Mutual aid from the Gloucester, Essex, Manchester-by-the-sea and Hamilton departments arrived to combat the fire, the department said.
The fire was reported knocked down around 8:15 p.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal’s office and Rockport firefighters.
No further information is currently available.
