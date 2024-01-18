Rockport police officer, good Samaritan rescue older couple from burning home

A Rockport police officer and a good Samaritan combined efforts to rescue an older couple from their home after the rescuers saw the home was on fire, according to the Rockport Fire Department.

In a posting on its official Facebook page, the department said a home on Phillips Avenue caught fire around 4:39 p.m. Wednesday.

“Within minutes a Policeman and a Good Samaritan were able to safely remove the 2 elderly occupants from the residence,’' the posting reads. The residents and the unidentified officer were taken to area hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, the department said.