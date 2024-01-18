Third man convicted of fatal beating and stabbing in Roxbury

Karonn Brown, Robinson’s 51-year-old cousin, was convicted by a Suffolk County jury of first-degree murder in November, prosecutors said. Derrell Sanford, Brown’s 29-year-old son, pleaded guilty to manslaughter earlier this month during jury selection for his trial.

Dravon Robinson, 39 of Everett, was convicted Thursday of involuntary manslaughter under the theory of wanton and reckless conduct for his role in the death of Ricardo Garcia, 34, in August 2021, Hayden’s office said in a statement.

A third man has been convicted for the fatal beating and stabbing of a 34-year-old man in Roxbury in 2021, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office said.

Robinson and Sanford are scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 5.

Brown, Robinson, and Sanford were driving through Roxbury on the morning of August 8, 2021, when they approached Garcia’s girlfriend and Brown got out of the vehicle and tried to talk to her, prosecutors said. Garcia said this and ran over to defend her.

Robinson and Sanford then both got out of the vehicle and the three men attacked Garcia at the corner of Allerton and Peirson streets, prosecutors said.

“During this attack, Sanford kicked Garcia as Brown and Sanford stabbed him,” prosecutors said.

Much of the confrontation was captured on surveillance video, the Globe reported.

Garcia was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, prosecutors said.

“There were three men involved here and not one of them chose to de-escalate the situation,” Hayden said. “I’m grateful for all who worked to hold each of them accountable for this shocking attack. I can only hope these convictions will bring some sense of justice to Mr. Garcia’s family.”

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.