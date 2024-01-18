Windchill explainer: How cold is it outside?

On Friday night and Saturday night, windchills are expected to plummet to below zero — to minus-10 and minus-15 degrees territory, especially in areas west of Boston, from Worcester to the Berkshires, according to the NWS.

Already on Thursday, single-digit windchills have been reported in the Boston area despite forecast highs in the upper 20s, the National Weather Service said. The region will see windchills plummet even further as wind gusts whip up as high as 30 miles per hour Thursday and up to 21 miles per hour through Friday.

Windchills plunging to 5 degrees and lower are making this streak of dangerously frigid temperatures feel like a sharp arctic blast against the skin.

New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont will also experience bitterly cold below-zero windchills.

On top of the windchills, snow arrives Friday afternoon and lasts through Saturday morning.

Southern New England has experienced worse cold spells, but this week feels like the first real test of winter this season.

“We can certainly have much lower windchills this winter. We really haven’t ‘wintered,’” said meteorologist David Roth with NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center.

During a brutal cold snap last February, meteorologists at New Hampshire’s Mount Washington Observatory, home to some of the region’s most extreme weather, recorded likely the coldest windchill ever in US history at minus-108 degrees.

What exactly is windchill?

Windchill is the effect of the cold wind on people – specifically, what the air temperature feels like to exposed skin, according to NOAA.

“As the wind blows across our bodies, it takes the heat we naturally emit and blows it away from our bodies,” NOAA explains. “As the wind increases, it removes the heat faster, driving down skin temperature and, eventually, internal body temperature.”

The lower the windchill temperature, the greater and faster your risk for developing frostbite and/or hypothermia. Hypothermia occurs when your core body temperature, normally around 98.6 degrees, falls below 95. Frostbite occurs when your body tissue freezes – with the more susceptible areas being the fingers, toes, ears, and nose.

The NWS cautioned, however, that even a light wind can be dangerous when any skin is exposed.

For example, if the temperature outside is zero degrees and there is no wind, it might take over 30 minutes for exposed skin to freeze. However, when the wind is blowing at 15 miles per hour, the windchill temperature is minus 19 degrees.

“These windchills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in a few minutes and hypothermia shortly thereafter,” the NWS warned.

NOAA has compiled a windchill chart that calculates what the windchill is at various air temperatures and wind speeds. It also shows the thresholds at which frostbite sets in.

When can we expect a break from the cold?

The bitterly cold temperatures are not going to let up anytime soon. The freezing temps are forecast to persist through the weekend before a warming trend kicks in on Monday.

Highs are forecast to reach into the 40s for what’s shaping up to be a more pleasant January week ahead.

