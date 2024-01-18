These maps show how much snow we could get this weekend

The cold snap that’s overtaken New England is setting the stage for another round of snow this weekend. But just how much will we get in Greater Boston?

So far, about 1 to 4 inches of snow is forecast on Friday, with the highest accumulations in southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, according to the National Weather Service in Norton. The Boston area is expected to see 1 to 2 inches by late Friday night.

With the bulk of the storm focused more to the south, this round of snow will leave “fairly minimal” amounts of snow in southern portions of New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine, forecasters said.