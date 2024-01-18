These maps show how much snow we could get this weekend

The cold snap that’s overtaken New England is setting the stage for another round of snow this weekend. But just how much will we get in Greater Boston?
So far, about 1 to 4 inches of snow is forecast on Friday, with the highest accumulations in southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, according to the National Weather Service in Norton. The Boston area is expected to see 1 to 2 inches by late Friday night.
With the bulk of the storm focused more to the south, this round of snow will leave “fairly minimal” amounts of snow in southern portions of New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine, forecasters said.
Bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills accompanying the snow will make for a frosty start to the weekend.
More dangerously cold air will rush in behind the departing low pressure Friday night, plunging wind chill values “near or below zero” in the region and to 15 below in higher elevations, the NWS said. Wind chills for Northern New England could hit 7 to 20 below zero.
The following maps show how much snow and bitter cold is in store for Southern New England:
Wind chills
Massachusetts
Rhode Island
Connecticut
