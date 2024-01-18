Biden visits North Carolina, a state he hopes to win in November, to promote internet access

Biden brought up Trump’s recent comment that he hoped the economy would crash soon because he doesn’t want to preside over job losses if he were to be reelected in November. Biden told his audience that Trump already was like Herbert Hoover, who held office during the 1929 stock market crash.

Biden, the Democratic incumbent who is campaigning to win a second term, coupled his economic message with a few jabs at his predecessor, Donald Trump, currently the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination and his most likely future challenger.

RALEIGH, N.C. — President Biden on Thursday unveiled $82 million for North Carolina to help connect 16,000 new households and businesses to high-speed internet, delivering an election-year pitch about policies he says are “just getting started” at improving the United States.

“He’s the only president to be president for four years and lose jobs,” Biden said of Trump.

Biden said the work his administration is doing in North Carolina, on high-speed internet, infrastructure, and more, is happening in communities across the country, regardless of the politics.

“What we’re doing here in North Carolina is one piece of a much bigger story,” he said. He said he was keeping his promise to be a president for all America, “whether you voted for me or not.”

Biden talked about all the people who need high-speed internet because they work from home, businesses that need it to reach customers, and students who need to do their school work.

“High-speed internet isn’t a luxury anymore. It’s an absolute necessity,” he said in Raleigh, the state capital. “The investment in high-speed internet means something else as well: good-paying jobs.”

Biden’s reelection campaign has made winning North Carolina and its 16 electoral votes a top priority in this year’s presidential election. The Democrat narrowly lost the state in 2020 by 1.34 percentage points to Trump.

Fast-growing North Carolina is considered a presidential battleground, but only twice in the last 40-plus years has a Democrat won the state’s electoral votes: Jimmy Carter in 1976 and Barack Obama in 2008.

Trump won the state in both 2016 and 2020, with the latter victory in part a result of massive turnout for Republicans in rural and non-urban counties overcoming increasingly Democratic strongholds in and around Raleigh and Charlotte.

Associated Press

Tense exchange on racism among lawyers in Ga. case

ATLANTA — An exchange between the lawyers in the Georgia criminal case against former president Donald Trump grew testy last week, with Fani T. Willis, the district attorney leading the prosecution, telling the defense lawyers in an email that “some people will never be able to respect African Americans.”

The email exchange, portions of which were obtained by The New York Times, unfolded in the days before and after a co-defendant of Trump’s accused Willis of being in a romantic relationship with the outside lawyer she hired as a special prosecutor to manage the case. The emails suggest that even before the explosive allegations emerged, conversations between the two sides were becoming strained.

On Thursday, a judge in Atlanta scheduled a hearing for Feb. 15 on the allegations, which were made in a court motion seeking to have the special prosecutor, Nathan Wade, thrown off the case along with Willis and her entire office. The judge, Scott McAfee of Fulton County Superior Court, ordered Willis to file a written response to the motion by Feb. 2 and to appear at the hearing, which will be televised.

The recent tense exchange unfolded in a group email thread that includes prosecutors and defense lawyers in the case. It began when the lead lawyer for Trump in Georgia, Steven H. Sadow, expressed annoyance with prosecutors for ignoring a request he had made.

Five days later, Daysha Young, an executive district attorney who, like Willis, is Black, wrote that she and Willis “are both aware, especially as an African American woman some find it difficult to treat us respectfully.”

Sadow, who is white, responded with an email in which he said that it was “offensive, uncalled for and untrue” to suggest that racism was at play. He also said that Young’s lack of response to some emails from the defense “suggests a degree of haughtiness.”

Then Willis weighed in.

“In the legal community (and the world at large) some people will never be able to respect African Americans and/or women as their equal and counterpart,” she wrote in a note addressed to Sadow but sent to all of the defense lawyers, most of whom are white men. “That is a burden you do not experience. Further, some are so used to doing it they are not even aware they are doing it while others are intentional in their continued disrespect.”

Sadow declined to comment when asked about the exchange Thursday, as did Willis’s office.

New York Times

Melania Trump’s mother laid to rest

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former first lady Melania Trump on Thursday remembered her mother as “a ray of light in the darkest of days” during a funeral service at a church not far from the family’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Trump said she always found peace in the presence of her mother, Amalija Knavs, 78, and that her mother was always there to listen.

“In her presence, the world seemed to shimmer with radiance and joy,” Melania Trump said during a eulogy as her husband, former president Donald Trump, sat nearby. “Our bond was unbreakable.”

The former first lady said her mother celebrated her family’s triumphs and supported them during difficult times. She said she would remember the laughter that accompanied travels with her mother, father, and sister and “conversations that flowed effortlessly with grace and charm.”

“Rest in peace my beloved mother,” Melania Trump said before stepping down from the pulpit.

She then stood in front of her mother’s casket, touched her fingers to her lips and placed them on the casket.

Among the guests who arrived before the start of the private service for Knavs at The Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Seawere two of Donald Trump’s children from previous marriages, Tiffany Trump and Ivanka Trump; Ivanka Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner; and Republican Senators Rick Scott of Florida and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

The church is where Trump and his wife were married in 2005. Knavs died Jan. 9 in Miami after an undisclosed illness.

Associated Press

Judge rejects request to hold Smith in contempt

WASHINGTON — The federal judge overseeing the 2020 election interference case against Donald Trump on Thursday rejected his lawyers’ bid to hold special counsel Jack Smith’s team in contempt for actions prosecutors took after the judge put the case on hold. But the judge said no further “substantive” court filings should be submitted without permission.

The former president’s lawyers had accused prosecutors of “outrageous conduct” for turning over to the defense thousands of pages of evidence and filing a motion after the judge paused the case while Trump appeals his presidential immunity claim. The defense said prosecutors were violating a court order that put the case on hold so Trump can pursue his claim in higher courts.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan said in her ruling Thursday that her Dec. 13 order pausing the case did not “clearly and unambiguously” prohibit those actions by Smith’s team. However, she agreed with Trump to bar all parties in the case from filing “any further substantive pretrial motions” without first seeking permission from the court until the pause is lifted.

Associated Press