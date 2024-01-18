Speaker Johnson relied on House Democrats to avoid a shutdown again, so his job is in jeopardy, right? Wrong.

“Mike Johnson is only on day 85,” Representative Dusty Johnson, a South Dakota Republican and McCarthy ally, said Wednesday. “I think there’s an appreciation for the difficult hand of cards that he has to play.”

But unlike Kevin McCarthy, who was booted as speaker in October by Republican rebels, Johnson’s job appears safe—at least for now.

WASHINGTON—For the second time in two months, House Speaker Mike Johnson on Thursday committed the same fireable offense as his predecessor—relying on Democrats to pass a short-term spending bill to avoid a government shutdown with no strings attached.

House Republicans desperately want to avoid a repeat of last fall’s chaotic and embarrassing attempt to choose a new speaker, which sidelined the chamber for more than three weeks as they cycled through one failed candidate after another. So they’re giving Speaker Johnson more leeway to extend a two-tiered government funding deadline to early March under an agreement he reached with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat.

The latest temporary spending bill headed to President Biden Thursday night after congressional passage before a partial government shutdown was set to start on Saturday. The Senate approved the measure 77-18 and the House followed suit 314-108, with nearly twice as many Democrats as Republicans voting for it.

Johnson continues to stress to his colleagues how little time he’s actually been in the job—even periodically noting the exact number of days, one House Republican said. And he also benefits from having fewer enemies than McCarthy. The October short-term spending deal was the last straw for some House Republicans on McCarthy, who spent years in House Republican leadership.

That doesn’t mean there haven’t been threats. A few House Republicans have publicly vented about trying to oust Johnson over the latest fight with Democrats on spending and border security—it still only takes one lawmaker to file a motion to vacate that would trigger a removal vote. But right now that’s widely viewed as bluster.

“The only people I hear talking about that are you guys,” Virginia Representative Bob Good, among the eight Republicans who torpedoed McCarthy’s speakership, told reporters Wednesday. Even if a Republican were to pull the trigger on a motion to remove Johnson as speaker, a top House Democrat suggested Wednesday the party might be willing to provide the votes to save him under the right circumstances—something they did not do for McCarthy.

“I think that folks burned their hands on the stove in regard to that process and realize that, okay, that’s not really a viable option,” said Louisiana Republican Garret Graves said of House GOP rebels. “Do I think they’re going to continue to sabre rattle and threaten? Yes. Do I think that they actually pull the trigger? No, not without some incredibly egregious action on the part of the speaker.”

Johnson remains in an extremely difficult position. His razor-thin House majority is even slimmer because of recent illnesses and retirements. Pressure is intense on him from his right flank to force a spending deal that includes significant budget cuts and tough new immigration measures at the US southern border, with a government shutdown and aid to Ukraine as leverage.

“If your opponent in negotiation knows you fear the consequence of not reaching an agreement more than they fear the consequence of not reaching an agreement, you will lose every time,” said Good, head of the ultra conservative House Freedom Caucus. After the spending deal with Schumer was announced on Sunday, the caucus posted a message on X that concluded, “This is what surrender looks like.”

“It wasn’t personal with the previous speaker. It’s not personal with the current speaker. It’s about the performance, it’s about policy,” Good said. “Some of us are adamantly opposed to the track we’ve been on with respect to the big policy—spending.”

Many Republicans are infuriated by short-term government funding bills because they continue spending at levels set when Democrats controlled the House and Senate. And House Republicans want to use their leverage to force a package of border security measures they have already approved, including reinstating a policy for migrants to remain in Mexico while they seek US asylum and restarting construction on a border wall.

Johnson emphasized the importance of border security during a meeting Wednesday with President Biden and other key House and Senate lawmakers over a stalled effort to provide more US aid for Ukraine’s war against Russia’s invasion.

“I told the president what I have been saying for many months, and that is that we must have changed at the border substantive policy change,’ Johnson told reporters after the meeting.

A bipartisan group of senators has been negotiating border security changes in exchange for Ukraine aid and there is growing optimism they will strike a deal soon. But if one is reached, the border measures are likely to fall short of what the House approved. Johnson said that won’t fly with House Republicans.

But the second-ranking Senate Republican, South Dakota’s Senator John Thune, said he and his colleagues all know the “politics of the House these days” and the potential hurdles to getting any deal to Biden’s desk.

“I’m hoping that if we can produce something in the Senate that he will do everything he can...hopefully with a lot of support from Republicans over there, to actually pass it,” Thune said.

Johnson is also contending with a problem McCarthy faced: the contents of contentious private meetings ending up out in public.

“What happened with Kevin McCarthy, it was like a family divorce and there’s still a lot of hard feelings. There’s still a lot of trust issues,” said New York Republican Nicole Malliotakis.

At a closed-door House Republican meeting Wednesday, Johnson complained to his colleagues about leaks to the media revealing internal tensions. The news immediately leaked.

“We got a pretty stern talking to,” Oklahoma Republican Tom Cole told reporters afterward. “I’m sorry, this is Washington, DC. There are very few secrets around here.”

So Johnson’s on-the-job training continues. But at least he’s still got the job.

“He has come into a difficult situation but I think he’s handled it very well,” said Representative Mike Lawler, another New York Republican. “He has worked tirelessly to build consensus within the conference, to not only recognize the reality of where we are but to negotiate the best deal that he can under the circumstances.”

Lawler was blunt about how he would feel about another attempt to change speakers.

“Anybody who would try to proceed forward with that is a [expletive] idiot,” he said.

Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him @JimPuzzanghera.