The government didn’t restrain social media. What about AI?

The Columbia University professor has written extensively about the power of Big Tech companies. He is the father of the idea of “network neutrality,” which for a time defined the government’s approach to broadband regulation. His ideas for peeling back corporate power have influenced Lina Khan, who oversees antitrust regulation as head of the Federal Trade Commission. He once ran for lieutenant governor of New York on a platform of restraining corporate concentration; more recently he spent two years as a special assistant to President Biden for technology and competition policy.

Tim Wu is one of our most thoughtful critics of technology and big business.

I asked him to be my guest on the latest episode of the “Say More” podcast from Globe Opinion because I wanted to better understand whether the Biden administration’s initial steps to regulate AI are wise — or whether they may be missing the mark.

We also talked about whether it’s really possible to rein in Big Tech, given that his and Khan’s vision of how to regulate the tech industry isn’t proving very persuasive in courtrooms so far. And we got into science fiction, which has given us advance warning on the threats posed by AI — but those familiar stories may be misleading us.

Brian Bergstein is the deputy managing editor of Ideas. He can be reached at brian.bergstein@globe.com.