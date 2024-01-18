State’s housing policy is taking shape, brick by brick

When you look beyond the headlines and see how Newton and Brookline responded to the MBTA Communities Act , a state law that requires Massachusetts municipalities to zone for increased housing near public transportation, you see similar stories. Both communities were initially strongly divided between those who wanted significantly more housing than what the state required and those who wanted to meet but not exceed those same requirements. Both communities, through debate and discussion, arrived at compromise proposals that passed and received near unanimous support. Brookline Town Meeting voted 207-33, with seven abstentions, and Newton City Council voted 21-2-1. That’s 84 percent support in Brookline and 88 percent support in Newton, but who’s counting?

A recent op-ed by Greg Vasil, CEO of the Greater Boston Real Estate Board, compared Newton and Brookline regarding their respective zoning updates to address the regional housing shortage (“Massachusetts can make housing more affordable,” Dec. 27, 2023). Brookline is framed as the housing hero that “adopted one of the most significant zoning reforms in town history” while Newton is described as passing “a watered-down housing plan.” As a former Brookline Town Meeting member and a recently elected Newton city councilor, I challenge this juxtaposition.

Sure, there are differences. Brookline’s zoning reform goes up to four stories, while Newton’s goes up to four and a half stories (and even five and a half for buildings that have 50 percent of the units affordable). For larger projects, Brookline requires 15 percent of the units to be affordable, while Newton’s inclusionary zoning starts at 15 percent but goes to 20 percent depending on the number of units in the building. With those numbers, it’s hard to argue that Newton is behind Brookline when it comes to housing efforts to create a more accessible and affordable community.

Differences aside, the bigger story is that the MBTA Communities Act, a law written by housing advocates, was a big ask, and both municipalities should be recognized for complying and for taking a serious step forward in addressing our regional housing shortage. Newton’s requirement was 8,330 by-right units and Brookline’s was 6,990 — both Newton and Brookline ultimately met and exceeded those requirements in what was the biggest zoning reform for either community in generations.

Give Brookline credit where it’s due. Give credit to Newton too.

David Micley

Newtonville

The writer represents Ward 2 on Newton City Council. A version of this letter first appeared in Fig City News.





Objections to new zoning go beyond the NIMBY label

Claims that Newton’s new zoning law is “watered down” are greatly exaggerated. According to Greg Vasil, suburban voters fear that “apartment buildings and dwellers will change their neighborhood’s character and depress property values.” This NIMBY dig grossly mischaracterizes the objections many Newton residents had about rezoning. Traffic, school overcrowding, lack of green space, and infrastructure problems are not secret codes to mask discrimination or snobbery but rather real-life concerns, especially since Newton has already approved two massive developments at Riverside and Northland.

Yes, we need more housing and diversity in the burbs. But high-rise apartments and crowded living will not provide desirable homes for low- and middle-income families. We need new thinking and solutions, not the same old blame game that gets us nowhere.

Cyrisse Jaffee

Newton





Curb high broker fees — renters could use the break

Greg Vasil’s recent op-ed, while offering some ideas that many have advocated for years, did not address the circumstances of Boston-area renters, many of whom are finding it nearly impossible to save to buy a house in Massachusetts. Besides the heated housing market, one reason for this, of course, is the extremely high rents they must pay. Added to that cost is the one-month broker fee that many renters must pay in order to secure a lease.

People find apartments online now, not from an agent showing them properties. So exactly what service are they paying for? If this fee were reduced or the process reformed, people could have at least a couple thousand dollars left over to save toward the purchase of a home. City and state officials could take a big step toward helping renters on the path to homeownership by tackling broker fees.

Jim Brissette

Amherst