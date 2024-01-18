The seas are coming for coastal homes. How will communities, and the state, respond?

In her annual State of the Commonwealth address Wednesday night, Governor Maura Healey acknowledged the reality of a changing climate and proposed a permanent disaster relief resiliency fund to help communities recover from natural disasters such as floods and storms. “Severe weather isn’t going away anytime soon. Let’s future-proof our communities and be ready when help is needed,” Healey said.

Massachusetts, for example, is exploring the feasibility a program that would purchase particularly vulnerable or extremely damaged properties from their owners, rather than continue to expose the buildings to further risk, a concept known as managed retreat.

In the age of climate change, as sea levels rise and more intense storms wear away the natural landscape that had protected coastal communities for generations, state and local officials are considering more radical measures, including paying people to abandon their waterfront properties altogether.

Advertisement

The ocean poured onto Front Street on the Scituate waterfront as high tide approached on Jan. 13. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Last week, communities up and down the Massachusetts coastline felt the impacts of strong storms combined with naturally occurring high tides. In Salisbury, for example, sand dunes that had protected waterfront properties were wiped away by crashing waves and powerful winds that ripped away stairs, decks, even doors that had kept the waters at bay.

Paying people to leave their homes won’t be easy. Many will refuse to go.

Others argue: Why should taxpayers foot the bill for homeowners, often living in valuable oceanfront properties, who are choosing to live in harm’s way?

But it’s not just individuals and their properties on the hook: When a home is damaged or destroyed, it puts the greater community in harm’s way, too.

“It’s dangerous,” said Corey Miles, the coastal resources officer in Scituate. “The town has to go in and essentially pick up the debris. We have to rescue people in high water situations. We have to put emergency responders at risk.”

Advertisement

Septic tanks or gas lines feeding homes can also be damaged, further putting the community in danger. And running up the tab for taxpayers to pay for repairs.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency already has a buyback program, as well as funds to help relocate existing buildings. Up and down the East Coast this winter — from Florida, to the Carolinas, to Maine — communities have been dealing with coastal flooding. Rising tides and intense storms do not discriminate by ZIP code.

“It’s a hair-raising situation for people that own property on the beach,” said Salisbury Town Manager Neil Harrington. “The storms are getting worse — there’s no question about it. And you combine that with sea level rise and this is going to be a major issue for years to come.”

Globally, sea levels have risen 8 to 9 inches compared to 1880, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the rate is accelerating mainly due to glaciers and ice sheets melting from global warming. By mid-century, sea levels in the Northeast are likely to be 16 inches higher than they were in 2000. By 2100, they’ll be 2 to 7 feet higher, scientists say.

Waves crashed onto Ocean Boulevard at Hampton Beach, N.H., on Jan. 13. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

That means it doesn’t take a massive storm to produce big consequences, said Andrew Ashton, a scientist studying coastal change at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. “We placed roads, buildings, and stuff in a location on a coastline that is already eroding,” he said.

Some noncoastal New England communities are also proactively dealing with the risk of increased floods by offering home buyouts. In the Rhode Island town of Johnston, officials have initiated a program to pay for residents to leave certain flood-prone streets.

Advertisement

“The theory is: buy these properties, knock them down, raze them, and create more wetlands for the water to go through,” said Mayor Joseph Polisena Jr.

Some residents are considering the offer. “I feel like I have no choice but to accept a buyout, but it has to be a fair market value, because where are we going to go?” Cynthia Nova said.

Polisena said he would put the program before voters in the form of a bond to fund the buybacks. If residents approve, they’d see their property taxes increase.

“Or, conversely, if they don’t want to pay more taxes, we can kind of just Band-Aid it like we do, and close roads and reroute traffic and all of that stuff,” Polisena said.

The quick succession of storms last week in New England is adding to the toll felt by communities. Several storms have hit the coast since December, but the two storms last week happened with an exceptionally short turnaround. “That first storm sort of set the stage for making the areas that got damage even more vulnerable,” said Margot Mansfield, who is a coastal hazards specialist with the state’s Office of Climate Science.

In Dennis Port, on Cape Cod, the tide rushed in last weekend and damaged beaches and sea walls, knocking down fences in some cottage communities and eroding foundations of some seasonal cottages.

Advertisement

Liz Green, who owns a gift shop and pottery painting studio near Haigis Beach in Dennis, said, “It seems like there’s been a lot of high tides where water levels are way higher than normal.”





Erosion from the weekend storm caused a retaining wall to collapse on Old Wharf Road in Dennis Port. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Still, despite the growing risks, it’s not clear that coastal homeowners are ready to think about moving from desirable addresses.

“Nobody’s moving voluntarily,” said Anne Herbst, who spent 20 years as an environmental planner for coastal communities before retiring last year. “People really, really love where they are and in some cases, homes have been in families for generations.”

The most likely case, she said, is that someone will consider a buyout once their home has been destroyed and they are facing the prospect of rebuilding.

“But I think there are still enough people out there with disposable income who are willing to have a disposable house in a beautiful place,” Herbst said.

Miles, the coastal resources officer, said that seems to be the case in Scituate. Between the state’s housing crisis, and the value of coastal property, it almost doesn’t matter if a house has been destroyed in a catastrophic storm, she said. Homeowners will rebuild. Or, if they do decide to sell, even if a home has been damaged repeatedly in storms, it will likely retain value and be sold for more than FEMA would pay through its buyback program.

At a certain point, tough decisions will have to be made — and that point may be coming sooner than some expected. “It’s a bad decision to continue occupying these areas,” said Miles. “But in Massachusetts, these houses continue to be valued very highly. And that’s a problem for the future.”

Advertisement

The sea churned up large waves along Peggotty Beach in Scituate on Jan. 13. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Brittany Bowker of the Globe staff and correspondent Beth Treffeisen contributed to this report.

Sabrina Shankman can be reached at sabrina.shankman@globe.com. Follow her @shankman.