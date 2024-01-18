Avalanche at Bruins: Boston welcomes potential return of key players for rematch with Colorado

It’s good timing for the Bruins to get their stars back, as the visiting Avalanche are second in the Western Conference and have won eight of their last 10.

But Ullmark, along with Brandon Carlo and Matt Poitras, practiced on Wednesday with no restrictions and could potentially return to action on Thursday against the Avalanche. Derek Forbort also practiced, but will remain out Thursday, coach Jim Montgomery said.

The Bruins have been without some staples in their lineup in recent weeks, including All-Star goaltender Linus Ullmark.

Though Ullmark is cleared for action, Montgomery has not indicated whether he or Jeremy Swayman will get the starting nod.

Advertisement

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. on Causeway Street. Let’s get into it.

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Where: TD Garden, Boston

TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -140. O/U: 6.0.

Avalanche

Season record: 29-13-3. vs. spread: 22-23. Over/under: 26-18, 1 push

Last 10 games: 8-2-0. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 7-3

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Bruins

Season record: 26-8-9. vs. spread: 23-20. Over/under: 22-21

Last 10 games: 6-1-3. vs. spread: 6-4. Over/under: 7-3

Team statistics

Goals scored: Colorado 168, Boston 142

Goals allowed: Colorado 140, Boston 113

Power play: Colorado 25.1%, Boston 27.1%

Penalty minutes: Colorado 465, Boston 452

Penalty kill: Colorado 81.6%, Boston 84.4%

Faceoffs won: Colorado 48.6%, Boston 49.3%

Stat of the day: Though he’s split time with Ullmark in net this season, Jeremy Swayman is tied for fourth-most shutouts in the league. He recorded his third shutout this season on Monday, the 12th of his career in only 112 regular-season games.

Notes: Boston shut out New Jersey 3-0 Monday to cushion its lead in the overall NHL standings and continue a points streak (3-0-3) that began Jan. 6. ... Swayman made 31 saves in the win over New Jersey, his third straight start. He’s 2-0-1 with a .937 save percentage in that stretch. ... Charlie Coyle has five goals and 11 points in 11 games since the holiday break. ... After losing 4-3 in Montreal on Monday, the Avalanche scored four third-period goals to erase a 4-3 deficit and win 7-4 the following night against Ottawa. ... Colorado’s win over the Senators featured a 36-save, season-debut effort from goaltender Justus Annunen, who was recalled from the AHL the previous weekend. ... Valeri Nichushkin (22 goals) entered the NHL/NHLPA Players Assistance Program on Monday.

Advertisement

Emma can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com or on X @_EmmaHealy_.