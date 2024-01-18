Falcons are still looking like a pretty good option for Bill Belichick

Belichick, who parted ways with the Patriots earlier this month after 24 seasons, is one of several candidates for the Falcons’ coaching vacancy. Atlanta already has interviewed Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and Baltimore assistant head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver, as well as Carolina defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, San Francisco defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, Cincinnati offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, and Baltimore defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

Bill Belichick is set for a second interview with the Falcons this weekend, according to a report from NFL Media Thursday . That’s on the heels of an initial meeting with Atlanta owner Arthur Blank Monday.

As Jerod Mayo settles into the corner office at Gillette Stadium, his old boss is on the move.

The Falcons fired coach Arthur Smith after three seasons in which he went a combined 21-30.

With the job market for NFL coaches continuing to evolve, Atlanta is emerging as a serious destination for Belichick, particularly after Dallas owner Jerry Jones announced Wednesday that the Cowboys would retain Mike McCarthy.

Coming off a 7-10 season, the Falcons have the eighth pick in the draft and some young talent on both sides of the ball (particularly multidimensional running back Bijan Robinson). The NFC South isn’t as cutthroat a division as some of the other possibilities Belichick might consider; the Falcons were just two games back of the Buccaneers, who won the division at 9-8.

Ultimately, the Falcons could represent the best spot for a 71-year-old head coach looking to overtake Don Shula for the all-time wins record. (Including postseason, Shula finished with 347 victories, while Belichick has 333.)

Another option for Belichick could be the Chargers, but according to the team, as of Thursday he had not met with them. Los Angeles could appeal to Belichick for a number of reasons, not the least of which are quarterback Justin Herbert as well as defensive stars Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. Toss in the fact that ownership is known to give a lot of leeway to coaches, and it’s easy to see why this job might be intriguing to him.

On Monday, Harbaugh interviewed for the Chargers job, joining a lengthy list that included some of the same names that have been attached to the Falcons: Callahan, Macdonald, and Wilks, as well as Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Chargers interim head coach Giff Smith, and former Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

The Chargers fired Brandon Staley after two-plus seasons and a 24-24 record.

Tennessee also would seem to be a possibility for Belichick, who would be in the unusual position of succeeding one of his former players in Mike Vrabel. The list of candidates the Titans already have interviewed includes Macdonald and Callahan, as well as Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce, and Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

Seattle, Las Vegas, Washington, and Carolina also are looking for head coaches. Belichick reportedly is not among the candidates who have met with any of those teams.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.