Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien reportedly will leave for the same job at Ohio State

Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien is leaving the Patriots to take the same role under coach Ryan Day at Ohio State, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Thursday night.

The report comes just one day after the Patriots officially named Jerod Mayo as coach to replace Bill Belichick.

O’Brien served in various roles for the Patriots from 2007-11 before leaving in 2012 to be the head coach at Penn State. He then coached the Texans from 2014 until he was fired in 2020. After a year as an offensive coordinator at Alabama, he returned to New England as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2023.