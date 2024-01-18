Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien reportedly will leave for the same job at Ohio State

Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien is leaving the Patriots to take the same role under coach Ryan Day at Ohio State, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Thursday night.
The report comes just one day after the Patriots officially named Jerod Mayo as coach to replace Bill Belichick.
O’Brien served in various roles for the Patriots from 2007-11 before leaving in 2012 to be the head coach at Penn State. He then coached the Texans from 2014 until he was fired in 2020. After a year as an offensive coordinator at Alabama, he returned to New England as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2023.
Sources: Ohio State is set to hire longtime NFL head coach Bill O’Brien as the school’s new offensive coordinator. O’Brien served last season as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator in 2023 and has been the head coach at the Texans and in the Big Ten at Penn State. pic.twitter.com/19e2iXv6oe— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 19, 2024
He oversaw the 2023 Patriots offense, which scored the third-fewest touchdowns in the NFL this season. New England finished the season tied with the Carolina Panthers for fewest points per game (13.9).
In the two seasons O’Brien was at Alabama, the Crimson Tide finished in the top 10 in scoring offense both times, averaging 39.9 and 41.1 points per game. O’Brien coached Bryce Young in 2021, the year he won the Heisman Trophy.
In seven years as coach of the Texans, O’Brien reached the playoffs four times and accumulated a record of 52-48.
O’Brien will join an Ohio State team that saw its offensive production dip significantly, from 44.2 points per game last season to 30.5 this season. The Buckeyes finished 11-2 this season with losses to Michigan in the regular season and Missouri in the Cotton Bowl. They have lost to rival Michigan in each of the past three seasons.
