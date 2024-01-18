Bruins silence high-scoring Avalanche, as David Pastrnak hat trick delivers victory at TD Garden

David Pastrnak opened the scoring and iced the game, completing his 18th career hat trick with a late power-play goal and an empty netter. Boston, which held Colorado to four shots in the third period, gets a day off before hosting archrival Montreal on Saturday night.

It was the third straight win for the Bruins (27-8-9) and Jeremy Swayman, who shined in the second period and made 30 saves to improve to 14-3-7.

The Bruins stormed out of the gates Thursday night, scoring three times in the first 20 minutes, then held off the surging Avalanche the final 40 for a 5-2 win at TD Garden.

Advertisement

Slow starts have put the Bruins behind the 8-ball plenty this season, but Jim Montgomery’s troops came out hot in this one. Pastrnak grabbed the lead before a lot of the fandom had made it in from chilly Causeway Street.

Swarming the Avalanche zone, Charlie Coyle intercepted an attempted clearing pass and, with just one arm, swooped around and fed Pastrnak. The electric winger dragged the puck ever so slightly before whipping a riser to the top shelf past Colorado goalie Alexandar Georgiev’s blocker.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Pastrnak’s 27th hit the netting just 44 seconds in. Just more than four minutes later, the Bruins doubled their lead on Jakub Lauko’s first.

Georgiev made an initial save on Morgan Geekie, but the goalie wandered too far out of the paint. Lauko, who started the play with a nifty chip in, charged out of the corner and buried the rebound at 4:58.

Moments after the Bruins killed an Oskar Steen tripping penalty, the Avalanche got on the board. At 7:32, Miles Wood collected his own rebound and squeezed one past Swayman at the left post. Wood nearly tied it seconds later, but Swayman flashed the glove on a partial breakaway.

Advertisement

Boston restored the two-goal lead at 14:52 when Jake DeBrusk redirected a Parker Wotherspoon wrister from the blue line — again past Georgiev’s blocker. Colorado challenged the play, but Pavel Zacha was onside by the width of a skate blade, so DeBrusk’s 10th of the season stood and Boston took a 3-1 lead into the dressing room.

Colorado’s pushback was real in the second as it outshot Boston, 16-8. If not for Swayman making several big stops, including a blocker on Nathan MacKinnon, the Avalanche could have seized the lead. Instead, they merely cut the deficit in half.

Josh Manson took a pass from Cale Makar and bombed one from the blue line that Swayman was able to block. The puck dropped to the ice between his pads; MacKinnon saw it and pounced, shoving it past the line for his 24th and cutting Boston’s lead to 3-2 heading to the third.

The Avalanche, however, went without a shot for nearly 16 minutes of the final frame — from the 3:17 mark to 18:58, after they had pulled Georgiev. By that time, Pastrnak and DeBrusk had connected on the power play, No. 88 making it 4-2 when he skated unencumbered into the slot and redirected a DeBrusk pass past the goalie.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.