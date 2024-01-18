Don’t call it hype, because Victor Wembanyama is living up to his potential with Spurs

“Normal” for Victor is not normal for us. In one move, he took one step from the free throw line, extended his arm like a tape measure, and softly laid the ball through the hoop. On the next drill, he dunked, the ball looking like rolled up paper in his hand.

He worked out prior to Wednesday’s Spurs matchup with the Celtics to a horde of cameras and fans. Wembanyama, the 7-foot-4-inch wunderkind from France, was doing his “normal” workout to oohs from the Celtics faithful.

What lets Victor Wembanyama know he’s nearing success, that he’s closing in on superstardom, is the attention.

In half a season as an NBA player, Wembanyama is usually good for one play, one move that even the oldest fan has never seen. In San Antonio last month, it was the crossover and dunk on Derrick White. On Wednesday at TD Garden, Wembanyama took a pass from Devin Vassell, raised his left arm, then dunked on Luke Kornet from about 8 feet from the basket.

It was a move reminiscent of Wilt Chamberlain, who blended world-class athleticism with his reach to become nearly unstoppable at the rim. Wembanyama is not Chamberlain; he lacks the power and strength, but has the skills of a point guard with a silky shooting touch along with a supreme reach.

While the Celtics coasted to a 117-98 victory, Wembanyama finished with 27 points in 27 minutes in his Boston debut. The Spurs (7-33) are among the league’s worst teams but they are using this season to nurture Wembanyama as he quickly adapts to the NBA level.

The Spurs are monitoring his minutes and games. He will not play in the first game of their back-to-back set Friday in Charlotte. But he went through a rigorous workout in the weight room following the game, then rested on a black leather chair outside the locker room to speak with the media.

It’s his umpteenth interview since arriving in the United States as the No. 1 overall pick and most touted prospect since LeBron James.

“What I expected is, well I didn’t expect anything,” he Wembanyama said. “I know it’s not going to be easy. It’s going to take some time before we can be contenders for a title. I was ready for anything and I’m still ready to do any sacrifice, you know? I’m patient but I’m not wasting time. I trust us for the long term, but I was ready for anything.”

The Spurs aren’t rushing the development process. They expect to lose on most nights but are trying to instill the right habits in their young core. Wembanyama has impressed 74-year-old coach Gregg Popovich, who became a Hall of Famer by leading all-time great big men David Robinson and Tim Duncan on similar paths as Wembanyama.

“He’s already fit into [our culture] very well,” Popovich said. “He’s 20 and he’s probably the most mature 20-year-old I’ve ever run into. He’s got not just a knack and an IQ for the game, but just worldly. He understands priorities; all the hoopla around him doesn’t affect him. He just does his job, works hard. He’s a great teammate. He’s going to be a wonderful player.”

And as long as Wembanyama is a Spur, they are going to be a draw. They are consistently on national television despite a starting five that only a loyal fan could name. The intrigue surrounding Wembanyama is soaring because he’s good for at least one jaw-dropping play.

Seeing him in person is nothing like on television. He is imposing physically and his knowledge and mastery of the game is in its infancy despite averaging 19.8 points. 10.1 rebounds, and 3.1 blocked shots.

The attention is something he’s accustomed to. He’s been a phenom since he was a preteen. He threw out the first pitch at a Yankees game before he was drafted. The hype is no longer hype because he’s living up to his potential.

The Spurs aren't rushing the development for Wembanyama. Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The process of his growth will be fascinating because he’s capable of being a once-in-a-lifetime player because of his unicorn-like physical stature and an ability to play on the perimeter, which comes from watching a generation of stretch fours such as Dirk Nowitzki and Pau Gasol.

He doesn’t acknowledge the stares or gasps when he walks by. He knows his pregame regimen, especially on the road, is like a Barry Bonds batting practice session. Fans want to see something they have never seen before, and Wembanyama is capable of pulling off those rarities in his “normal” routine.

“Actually I thought about this during the warm-up today,” he said. “There were a whole lot of cameras on our side and it felt funny how I really don’t care. I really surprised myself how much I don’t pay attention to it and it doesn’t change my routine, it doesn’t change my attitude.

“I think I could say I’m built for this but it’s not what I love. I love the sport. I love being an elite athlete but it’s part of the job, I know. I’m trying to be amongst the best and the best always has this kind of attention.”

