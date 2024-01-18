EMass boys’ hockey: Netting his 100th career point, Tewksbury’s Matthew Cooke headlines Players of the Week

Colin Blake, Pembroke — The junior tore it up with an eight-point week (5 goals, 3 assists) in three games, including Patriot League wins over Whitman-Hanson and Hanover and a nonleague setback vs. Oliver Ames.
Matthew Cooke, Tewksbury — The senior surpassed 100 career points in a 7-3 win over Waltham on Saturday, totaling four vs. the Hawks and later adding a power play goal in a 6-1 win over North Andover Wednesday.
Jake Eldredge, Nauset — In wins over Martha’s Vineyard (6-0) and Dennis-Yarmouth (9-0), the sophomore totaled four goals and two assists for six points.
Nate Garstka and Trevor Walmsley, King Philip — In a rare 4-0 win over Canton, the defending Division 2 champion, Garstka recorded a hat trick and Walmsley turned aside all 26 shots he faced.
Jon McGrath, Taunton — With the Tigers trailing Middleborough, 3-0, the junior defenseman scored an overtime winner for a 4-3 triumph to cap a week in which he totaled three goals and three assists.
Johnny Mireault, Masconomet — The senior exploded for a hat trick and two assists in a 7-1 win over Beverly Saturday and assisted on the winning goal in a 3-2 victory over Lincoln-Sudbury Monday.