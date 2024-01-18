EMass boys’ hockey: St. John’s Prep stays on top of Globe Top 20, but Archbishop Williams surges to No. 3

Surging to a season-high third is Archbishop Williams, which has now won five straight since its lone loss of the season, a 4-3 overtime setback vs. No. 2 Xaverian. The latest win for the Bishops, their second straight overtime victory, came against reigning Division 2 champion, 13th-ranked Canton on Wednesday.

St. John’s Prep maintains its hold atop the Globe’s Top 20 poll for a second straight week following convincing wins over conference foes Catholic Memorial (4-1) and Saint John’s (Shrewsbury) by a 6-1 count.

Johnny Tighe (5) and St. John's Prep continued to roll Sunday with a win over Catholic Memorial at the Catholic Conference Showcase in Canton.

Reading rises back up to sixth — one off its season-best — on the strength of a 4-0 blanking of Middlesex rival Arlington, which checks in at No. 8. Much of the back half of the poll remains status quo, a notable exception being the season debut of Central Catholic at No. 20. The Raiders have won four straight, outscoring competition by a 17-3 margin, their 2-0 win over Xaverian Monday the highlight of the stretch. Central will have ample chances to prove in belongs in the poll, with three of its next four against ranked competition in No. 8 Hingham, No. 18 Shrewsbury and No. 19 Westford Academy.

Advertisement

Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s Top 20 boys’ hockey poll

The Globe poll as of Jan. 18, 2024. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

No. Team Record Previous 1. St. John’s Prep 9-1-0 1 2. Xaverian 7-3-0 3 3. Archbishop Williams 9-1-0 10 4. Catholic Memorial 5-4-2 4 5. St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 9-3-0 2 6. Reading 6-2-0 13 7. Pope Francis 6-4-0 5 8. Arlington 7-2-1 6 9. Hingham 6-4-1 8 10. Marshfield 8-2-1 9 11. BC High 4-5-0 11 12. Woburn 8-1-0 12 13. Canton 9-2-1 7 14. Concord-Carlisle 11-0-0 14 15. Franklin 6-5-0 15 16. Tewksbury 8-1-0 16 17. Braintree 3-4-1 17 18. Shrewsbury 7-2-1 18 19. Westford 9-1-1 19 20. Central Catholic 5-5-1 –

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.