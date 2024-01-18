Jerod Mayo getting this opportunity with the Patriots is his first head coaching win

He displayed that trait of being comfortable in one’s skin as a rookie linebacker with the Patriots in 2008, tasked at times with leading a defensive huddle that included standard bearers such as Mike Vrabel and Richard Seymour. He used it when he transitioned to the business realm at Optum, a healthcare company, after his playing days. Now, he’ll have to do it again with the unenviable task of succeeding Bill Belichick, the greatest coach of all time who left an indelible mark and six Super Bowl trophies in Foxborough.

FOXBOROUGH — Jerod Mayo has always been comfortable in his own skin. That skin just happens to be Black, a previously unseen shade of epidermis for a Patriots head coach.

Advertisement

The 37-year-old Mayo is as protean as the Patriots were on the field in their heyday and never one to shrink from a challenge. He’s got one. He’s taking over the team at the most daunting and difficult juncture in the Kraft family’s 30-year ownership while doing so as the organization’s first Black head coach.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

That means he not only carries the hopes and dreams of an organization and a fan base eager for a return to glory but of aspiring Black coaches, present and future, in a league that has been slow to grant them opportunities.

“You’d better believe being the first Black coach here in New England means a lot to me,” said Mayo in his introductory press conference Wednesday.

Coaching in the NFL is a difficult job. It’s a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately vocation where job security is an oxymoron. But there is an added burden for Mayo as a Black head coach because if he doesn’t get it right the first time, there’s not likely to be a second.

These opportunities are harder to come by for Black head coaches. For Black NFL head coaches, their first win is always merely getting the job.

Advertisement

Mayo is taking this job at a time in American society where there is a backlash against diversity efforts and an effort to paint minorities in visible leadership positions as unworthy and the beneficiaries of charity instead of achievers.

That doesn’t matter to the average Patriots fan eager to see the team bounce back from a 4-13 disaster of a season, but it’s important context for the start of Mayo’s coaching tenure with a team facing a considerable rebuild.

Jerod Mayo is 37. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

In a league where 54 percent of the players are Black, Mayo becomes the fifth active coach of Black heritage. He joins Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin, the NFL’s longest-tenured coach following Belichick’s departure; Todd Bowles of Tampa Bay, DeMeco Ryans in Houston, and Miami’s Mike McDaniel, whose father is Black. In addition, there’s Raiders interim coach Antonio Pierce.

But there are assistants such asformer Chiefs and current Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy struggling to get a shot. There are coaches such as Raheem Morris, Steve Wilks, and former Patriots defensive assistant Brian Flores, who got one head coaching shot, and can’t get another.

Flores’s landmark lawsuit against the league for discrimination is still outstanding. The former Dolphins head coach alleges that teams engaged in sham interviews that were nothing more than performative box-checking designed to satisfy the Rooney Rule, which mandates interviews with external minority candidates for key roles in the NFL such as head coach, coordinator, and general manager.

Advertisement

It brings to mind a James Baldwin quote about progress: “You always told me it takes time … How much time do you want for your ‘progress’?”

The fraternity of Black head coaches in the NFL is small, one of the reasons Tomlin reached out to Mayo when he got the job.

All any coach can ask for is to be evaluated on his methods and merits. Regardless of color, it’s what happens between the white lines that should determine Mayo’s staying power with the Patriots.

The Patriots would love to see him revive their fortunes as another former linebacker-turned-head coach did for his old team, Ryans.

Mayo’s press conference was short on particulars of his football philosophy or fixes he plans to employ in Fort Foxborough.

“One thing about Mayo, he’s going to be himself. You never have to worry about that,” said Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones, part of a group of players in attendance including quarterback Mac Jones and linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley. “He’s going to put his stamp on it. He going to have it the way he wants it.”

Memo to Mayo: That stamp should not include trying to resuscitate Mac Jones’s career. The fastest ticket out of town for any coach is ineptitude under center.

Kraft, who called his new coach “someone very special who understands how to manage young people today,” provided an answer that focused on Mayo’s qualifications when asked about hiring the first Black head coach in Patriots history.

Advertisement

“I want to get the best people I can get,” said Kraft. “I chose the best head coach for this organization. He happens to be a man of color. But I chose him because I believe he’s best to do the job.”

Kraft’s response was constructive and well-meaning. But only those who don’t have to deal with the complications and barriers of race in America have the luxury of viewing the world through a “colorblind” lens.

“I do see color because I believe if you don’t see color, you can’t see racism,” said Mayo. “Black, white, yellow, it really doesn’t matter. But it does matter so we can try to fix the problem that we all know we have.”

Mayo’s former teammate and one of the players he helped coach overseeing the Patriots defense the last few seasons with Stephen Belichick, Devin McCourty, didn’t shy away from the momentousness of the milestone of the Patriots 15th head coach being the first Black one.

“It’s awesome. I think sometimes we forget when we look at the younger kids, when we look at his kids in the front row or you look at kids in Roxbury or Mattapan when they look they’ve never seen that,” said McCourty.

“Some of the things that we want to do in life we have so much doubt because we don’t know where to look and see somebody that looks like us. I think now for an area like the New England area to have a Black head coach for all those young kids to look at the Patriots … I think that’s the best part of it. I know he wears that and wants to represent it … I think that’s a huge part of what he’s going to be able to do in New England.”

Advertisement

That’s going to mean a lot to some and not much to others.

But understand Mayo receiving this opportunity is a victory in itself.

Patriots introduce Jerod Mayo to succeed Bill Belichick Share WATCH: How is the new head coach different from his predecessor? And who will be the team’s GM? Columnist Tara Sullivan weighs in.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him @cgasper and on Instagram @cgaspersports.