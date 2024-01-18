Lynn native Brian Boisson brings his passion for hockey by cultivating its urban growth in his hometown

Despite the lopsided result, the Jets skated out every puck until the final whistle. The young group, with just one senior and seven middle schoolers, collectively dripped in sweat from their effort as they sat in the locker room afterward.

A backup goaltender for the Lynn Jets who was inserted late into a Greater Boston League contest against Medford, Ortiz De La Rosa had the Connery Rink home crowd roaring as he made several saves during the third period of a 13-2 loss.

Rafael Ortiz De La Rosa , a sophomore from Lynn Tech, has only skated for two years.

“We’re growing — it’s not going to happen in a year or so,” said Lynn Jets coach Brian Boisson. “If you look at our roster, we’re the youngest team in our area and maybe in the state. It’s keeping the kids involved and wanting to show up everyday. It’s a relentless group.”

Boisson, who took over Lynn Youth Hockey in 2021 and serves as its president, inherited a program that struggled to stay afloat.

Initially established in 2007 as part of a merger between Lynn’s three public high schools — English, Classical and Tech — Lynn Jets Hockey is a program that now includes a fourth high school (Salem), Lynn Tech Discovery (an eight-grade program) and three middle schools (Breed, Pickering and Thurgood Marshall).

“You get low numbers in a class, and you’re in trouble,” said Lynn English athletic director Dick Newton. “A couple of low numbers and you might be co-oping with someone else. I think that Brian and the City of Lynn have done a great job trying to keep it together. Urban districts are struggling when it comes to the sport of hockey.”

Although their efforts haven't always produced the desired results, Lynn Jets goalie Nick DeNino, trying to stop the scramble in front of his net against Medford, believes in the life lessons he and his teammates are learning from coach Brian Boisson. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

A dozen youth players scampered around the rink in Lynn Jets jerseys, an homage to the future of the program with participation numbers stabilizing. A 1-11-0 record fails to dampen the excitement around the future and the pride that players have in putting on the jersey.

“I always used to come to these games and I looked forward to one day playing for the Jets,” said starting goaltender Nick DeNino, a Lynn Tech sophomore. “It means so much to me that I can do this and it’s an honor that I got the chance to start this year and meet all of these wonderful guys.”

“All the pride you can [have] — 100 million percent,” said senior captain Jayden Leblanc, also of Lynn Tech. “I wouldn’t play for another team. I love this team with all my heart.”

In an effort to raise youth hockey participation, Boisson distributed more than 10,000 fliers in both English and Spanish to the city’s 18 elementary and middle schools. To cut down on the cost of the sport, Boisson receives donations from local businesses and hand-me-down gear to give to families.

A 10-foot by 20-foot storage room at the rink holds enough new and used equipment to fit more than 50 youth players. Boisson describes it as a ‘Play-It-Again Sports’, with the equipment helping to mitigate and remove the barrier of the out-of-pocket entry cost to the sport.

“A lot of kids would rather kick a soccer ball or bounce a basketball than throw on a pair of skates,” said Newton. “A lot of kids need to pick it up earlier in life. It’s harder to pick up later in life and play varsity interscholastic sports.”

When it comes to growing the sport of hockey in Lynn, there's been no greater advocate or cheerleader than Brian Boisson, a St. Mary's (Lynn) graduate who played hockey for legendary coach Mark Lee. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

A St. Mary’s (Lynn) graduate (Class of 1999) who played hockey for legendary coach Mark Lee, Boisson’s passion for the sport shines through. A Lynn native, Boisson, alongside a committed staff, dedicates an incredible amount of time and effort into growing the game in his hometown.

“It’s in my blood,” said Boisson. “The program was dying 10 years ago, and someone had to step up. I love it. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

With a hands-on approach that balances coaching and teaching, Boisson cares more about his players giving maximum effort on each shift than the results of the game.

“He pushes us to our limits,” said Pedro Lopez, an eighth-grader at Breed. “Every day he helps us have confidence in ourselves, step up to the challenge, and have each other’s backs.”

Acknowledging he’s not “coaching future NHL players,” Boisson’s commitment lies in showcasing the values of the game to help form quality young men.

“Being a coach, you step up for these kids,” said Boisson. “It’s easy to coach a bunch of kids who you have been coaching all their lives and are elite players. It’s another to build a team from scratch, with kids that have never played before.”

Ice chips

▪ Less than two minutes after scoring the first goal of his varsity career Saturday in a 7-3 win vs. Needham, Archbishop Williams sophomore Dylan Cole found himself knocked to the ice by a hit along the corner wall.

Unable to get up, the game was delayed for nearly half an hour as Cole was carried off the ice on a stretcher and taken via an ambulance to Boston Children’s Hospital due to some swelling in his spine, which caused him to lose some feeling in his extremities.

Fortunately, Cole is on the mend. The blue liner was released from the hospital a day later, diagnosed with a concussion, but is expected to make a full recovery. ”He’ll be out a few weeks, but he should be back to normal,” said Archbishop Williams coach Chris Cunningham.

The 10th-ranked Bishops (9-1, 4-0) were paid a visit by Cole prior to Wednesday’s 4-3 overtime victory against No. 7 Canton, Archbishop Williams’ fifth win in a row and second straight in OT. No team in Division 1 has scored more goals than the Bishops (56).

”It helps us know that we’re a competitive team,” said AW junior Patrick Hampton, who netted the winner vs. Canton on Wednesday. “Nothing’s going to come easy, if you want to be the best team in the state, you’ve got to work hard.”

▪ Former Hopkinton star Pavit Mehra, who racked up 40-30—70 totals for the Hillers last winter en route to an appearance in the Division 2 final, hasn’t skipped a beat at the next level.

Competing at Holderness (N.H.) for a postgraduate year, Mehra was the leading scorer in New England prep school hockey through Thursday with 13-25—38 totals over 14 games, production right in line with his senior year at Hopkinton (2.71 points per game, vs. 2.8 last winter).

▪ Tewksbury has celebrated a pair of milestones in recent weeks, with senior forward Matt Cooke recording the 100th point of his career in a 7-3 win over Waltham on Saturday and coach Derek Doherty surpassing 300 career victories with a 7-0 win over Poland (Maine) on Dec. 28 in the semifinals of the Gorham (Maine) Holiday Tournament.

Other recent members of the 100-point club include Blue Hills senior Michael Repucci, who recorded a hat trick in a 5-2 win vs. Minuteman Saturday, and Grafton senior Zack Baker, who eclipsed the mark Wednesday in a 3-1 nonleague win vs. Auburn.

Games to watch

Saturday, No. 8 Arlington at No. 12 Woburn, noon — The race for the Middlesex Liberty title heats up as the Spy Ponders and Tanners, both 5-1 in league play, square off at O’Brien Rink for the first of two meetings.

Saturday, Scituate at Pembroke, 1:10 p.m. — After playing to a 1-all tie in their first meeting, the top two teams in the Patriot Fisher will see how they stack up against the other this time around at Hobomock Arena.

Saturday, No. 18 Shrewsbury at No. 20 Central Catholic, 2:40 p.m. — The Raiders will look to prove their recent hot streak is no fluke when they welcome a talented Colonials squad to the Icenter in Salem, N.H., for a DCL/MVC 1 contest.

Saturday, Winthrop at Masconomet, 7:30 p.m. — The top two teams in the Northeastern Conference meet at the Haverhill Valley Forum, where the Chieftains are unbeaten on the season...but the Vikings haven’t lost on the road yet, either.

Sunday, No. 1 St. John’s Prep at No. 11 BC High, 1:30 p.m. — Time is running out for anyone to catch the Prep (5-0) in the Catholic Conference standings; can BC High (2-2) keep pace at UMass-Boston, even after losing 3-0 on the road last month?

Jake Levin contributed to this story.





Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.