Welcome to a new feature: High school sports photographs by high school students

The winter high school sports season is in full swing across Massachusetts, and so is the Globe’s new high school sports photography program. Below you will a find a selection of photos from the winter season taken by student photographers from across the state. Students who would like to participate in this free program are asked to fill out this simple general interest form. For more information, contact Sports multiplatform editor John Vitti at john.vitti@globe.com. New installments of this feature will be posted on the Globe’s website periodically throughout the academic year. Additional high school sports coverage can be found on our high school sports page. Westfield High's Mario Tinsley (2) scores against visiting Chicopee Comprehensive High in a boys' basketball team in Jan. 11, 2024. Chicopee Comp won the game, 65-40. AJ Arkoette/Westfield High Medway goalie Shawn Frauton takes a puck off the face of his helmet to save a goal during a Medway boys' hockey game against Dedham on Jan. 6, 2024, at Franklin Pirelli Arena. Audrey Durgin/Medway High School Mia Harrington, a senior at West Bridgewater Middle Senior High School, plays defense during a 34-25 girls' basketball victory over Cardinal Spellman on Jan. 3, 2024, in Brockton. Matthew Navin/West Bridgewater High Medway junior goalie Shawn Frauton looks up into Medway's fan section at Franklin Pirelli Arena before a boys' hockey game with Dedham on Jan. 6, 2024. Audrey Durgin/Medway High School Captain Miles Nzui (2) scores during Melrose’s 62-40 win over visiting Winchester on Jan. 2, 2024. Daniel Murphy/Melrose High Brockton’s Jailen Jackson (front) and Bridgewater-Raynham’s Caiden Sewall lock up during a wrestling meet Jan. 3, 2024, at BRHS. Although Jackson won this bout, Bridgewater-Raynham won the match, 46-24. JJ Pierre/Bridgewater-Raynham High Wayland High's Michael Keenan (right) lifts Anthony Sullivan of Beverly during their 138-pound bout in the round of 16 at the 2023 Wayland Holiday Wrestling Tournament on Dec. 16. Keenan beat Sullivan, 7-1, to advance. Sasha Libenzon/Wayland Student Press Network/Wayland High Ryder Rietkerk launches a 3-point shot during Amherst Regional High School's 58-46 home win over Longmeadow on Jan. 5, 2024. Neil Cunniffe/Amherst Regional High Dennis-Yarmouth girls' hockey players celebrate a goal from sophomore Riley Caruso (18, hidden in center) in a game against Sandwich on Dec. 16, 2023, at Tony Kent Arena in Dennis. Sandwich High won the game, 5-2. Hanna Thornton/Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High Westfield High's Ray Vergara (1) scores during a boys' basketball game against visiting Chicopee Comprehensive High School on Jan. 11, 2024. Chicopee Comp won the game, 65-40. AJ Arkoette/Westfield High School Junior goalie Shawn Frauton is on alert in front of the Medway net during a boys' hockey game against DRS (Dighton-Rehoboth-Seekonk) on Dec. 16, 2023, at Franklin Pirelli Arena. Audrey Durgin/Medway High School The St. John’s of Shrewsbury boys' basketball team shares a moment before its 67-41 victory over host Algonquin Regional on Dec. 19, 2023. Aryan Modi/St. John's (Shrewsbury) High Unified Basketball players from Plymouth North and Plymouth South tip off during their game at TD Garden on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, The contest, which was won by Plymouth South, 50-42, was part of a slate of 10 games -- unified, boys, and girls -- at TD Garden in an event run by the Andrew James Lawson Foundation. Brady Meichsner/Plymouth North High
