Welcome to a new feature: High school sports photographs by high school students

The winter high school sports season is in full swing across Massachusetts, and so is the Globe’s new high school sports photography program. Below you will a find a selection of photos from the winter season taken by student photographers from across the state.

Students who would like to participate in this free program are asked to fill out this simple general interest form. For more information, contact Sports multiplatform editor John Vitti at john.vitti@globe.com.

New installments of this feature will be posted on the Globe’s website periodically throughout the academic year. Additional high school sports coverage can be found on our high school sports page.