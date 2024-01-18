Nick D’Olympio dazzles in third period to spark No. 4 Catholic boys’ hockey to Catholic Conference win over BC High

D’Olympio’s fantastic effort marked the first of his three third-period goals, as fourth-ranked Catholic Memorial cruised to a 4-1 victory over BC High in a Catholic Conference clash on Thursday night at UMass Boston’s Edward T. Barry Rink.

As BC High’s defensive pair dropped into the circles, D’Olympio reeled forward with a head of steam. The CM sophomore knew what to do with the space in front of him.

Catholic Memorial forward Nick D’Olympio wheeled into the neutral zone, sidestepping a forward before feeling BC High forward Nolan O’Sullivan chopping at his stick.

“I kind of fumbled the puck a little bit coming through [the neutral zone],” said D’Olympio, a Rockland resident. “I just kept with it, kept skating. I just wanted to put the puck on net and it went in.”

“I definitely felt [the backchecker] and wanted to get it on net,” said D’Olympio. “Good things happen when you get the puck on net.”

D’Olympio cashed in on a rebound outside of the crease for his second goal before utilizing a strong netfront drive, which he pulled the puck back to his forehand and slotting home a tally for the hat trick.

Entering the third period knotted at zero, Catholic Memorial coach Larry Rooney challenged his players to showcase their full potential.

“We told the kids that, individually, they’ve got to come out and show that they are good players and not be okay with walking out of here with a 0-0 tie or a loss,” Rooney said.

“When you have players like Nick D’Olympio or Connor Fryberger, they responded to that message in the third period.”

Fryberger, a senior from Needham, scored the winning goal on the power play. Cameron Reed, a junior from Norwood, outworked a defender in the corner to win a puck battle and surveyed his surroundings, finding Fryberger open on the back post.

With a massive challenge looming on home ice against No. 2 Xaverian (7-3-0) on Saturday at Warrior Ice Arena, the win gave the Knights (6-4-2) a boost of confidence.

“Biggest game of the season on Saturday,” said D’Olympio. “Winning a big game like this will only bring us good things this weekend.”

David Williams scored the lone goal for BC High (4-6-0). The Eagles will battle top-ranked St. John’s Prep (9-1-0) on Sunday.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.