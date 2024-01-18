Parker Wotherspoon’s versatility, willingness to work has made him an easy fit on the Bruins blue line

Across 17 games, Wotherspoon has played on both sides of the defense, been paired with myriad mates, and even battled one of the league’s heavyweights. Moments after Wotherspoon delivered a board-rattling check to Minnesota’s Marcus Johansson on Dec. 19, enforcer Pat Maroon came calling for a pound of flesh.

No matter the assignment, defense partner, or dance partner, the first-year Bruin has proven he is a player his teammates — and the coaching staff — can depend on.

“I mean I didn’t even know who it was when I was grabbing on there,” a smiling Wotherspoon said recently. “Obviously he’s a bear and he is a big boy, so yeah, he got me with a couple and then it was like, ‘All right, let’s just hang on here for a second.’ Like I said, big boy, he’s probably got 40, 50 pounds on me. But that’s OK.”

Wotherspoon has been a supersub along the blue line, filling in for a variety of reasons and providing snarl and smarts. In a league where injuries are a fact of life, having Wotherspoons is a luxury.

“He’s been really important,” Jim Montgomery said Thursday, before the Bruins took on the Avalanche at TD Garden. “[The] physicality that he’s added to our team as a whole. His ability to play both sides gives us flexibility, whether it’s been because of injuries or it’s because we choose to rest someone, like both instances. And what we really like is that the team play has maintained the same level with him in the lineup.”

Originally drafted by the Islanders, Wotherspoon signed with the Bruins as a free agent not long after a phone chat with Montgomery last summer.

“I just loved his simplicity in knowing what he is as a defenseman and his confidence in the fact that he thought he could help the Bruins,” said the coach. “That really impressed me.”

Wotherspoon, a left shot, felt an immediate connection.

“I was talking to him right around the draft time and he said some good words and we aligned in what we wanted to do here, which is win a Stanley Cup,” he said. “So just wanted to be a part of a winning organization, and to talk with him there and then give me the opportunity is great.”

Wotherspoon said his confidence has skyrocketed during this recent stretch with the big club. It’s noticeable, as he continues to hang on to pucks longer and expand his transition game.

His seamless meshing with the group has left an impression on his teammates.

“I think the thing I was most impressed with early on is he had to come in and play on the offside. It’s never easy to do, but he handled that really well and I think obviously showed the coaches that they have that flexibility with him,” said Kevin Shattenkirk. “I think he built his confidence when he first came in the first few games and really just started to run with it from there. And he’s constantly asking guys questions and talking through plays and making sure that he’s again as prepared as possible in games and he’s carrying his weight.”

Ullmark ready

Jeremy Swayman started his fourth straight game in the net, but had his usual partner back on the bench.

Linus Ullmark, who suffered an upper-body injury Jan. 9 in Arizona, was cleared to return to action after he missed three games. It’s likely he will get the start Saturday night against the Canadiens at the Garden.

Swayman earned his 12th career shutout Monday against the Devils. According to NHL stats, that’s third most for a Bruins goalie aged 25 or younger, behind Frank “Mr. Zero” Brimsek (22) and Tuukka Rask (13).

Defenseman Brandon Carlo and forward Matt Poitras (both upper-body injuries) remained on the shelf, though both participated in the morning skate.

Johnny Beecher was a healthy scratch.

Ice chips

The Avalanche were without winger Valeri Nichushkin, who this week sought care from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program — which offers help for “mental health, substance abuse, or other issues” — and will be unavailable indefinitely. Nichushkin, who has 22 goals and 42 points, scored the shootout winner against the Bruins last week . . . Thursday was the 66th anniversary of Willie O’Ree making his NHL debut, becoming the league’s first Black player. His No. 22 was raised to the Garden rafters two years ago. Nominations for the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award, given to an “individual who — through the sport of hockey — has positively impacted their community, culture, or society,” are now open at NHL.com/OReeAward.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.