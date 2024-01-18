Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story finally enjoying a ‘fully healthy’ offseason

Story has shown flashes of brilliance in Boston, particularly at shortstop, where he proved that he’s still one of the best defensive players at his position. The offensive part, though, has eluded Story during his Sox tenure, as he’s hitting just .227. That could be attributed to Story, a feel player, not having the reps necessary to tap into his talent at the plate.

Trevor Story is entering the third year of a six-year, $140 million deal and has played in just 137 games with the Red Sox because of injuries. Story appeared in just 43 games in 2023 after undergoing a modified Tommy John surgery on his right (throwing) elbow.

Which is why a healthy offseason was so important to the shortstop, who is expected to be a central figure this season.

“The offseason has been really good,” Story said during a telephone conversation. “I’m just taking advantage of being fully healthy. I’ve been able to do a lot of stuff in the gym that I haven’t really been able to do in the past. And really that’s been the main thing and, having the consistency of feeling good. We’re realizing all that work now.”

Story understands his importance to the organization. With all the turnover, Story is one of the leaders of the club, and he recently hosted an infield camp in his home state of Texas for younger players. Vaughn Grissom, Triston Casas, David Hamilton, and Nick Yorke attended.

“It was a lot of fun,” said Story. “It’s just good to be around those guys, and just kind of create that chemistry a little more. I think the whole idea was to have them out and spend time with them on the field, in the cage, and in the weight room. Just give them insight into how I do it, what’s worked for me, and stuff I’ve learned over my nine years.”

Hudson third base coach

After serving as the Red Sox’ first base coach last season, Kyle Hudson has been named third base coach, replacing Carlos Febles. Hudson will continue to coordinate base running and outfield instruction. Andy Fox will take over first base coaching duties and will continue in his role as fielding coordinator.

Weekend plans

The Red Sox will kick off their annual Winter Weekend Friday at MGM Springfield. Team chairman Tom Werner, president Sam Kennedy, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, and manager Alex Cora are expected to meet with the media at 4:30 p.m. . . . The Red Sox have hired Kyle Boddy in an adviser role to Breslow. Boddy is one of the founders of Driveline Baseball, a leading force in pitching development with the use of analytics.

